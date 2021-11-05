News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

‘More than just a village hall’ say staff at Marshland Hall

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:22 PM November 5, 2021
Marshland Hall on the outskirts of Wisbech was funded by the National Lottery and a number of other grants. 

Marshland Hall on the outskirts of Wisbech was funded by the National Lottery and a number of other grants. - Credit: Marshland Hall

Staff at Marshland Hall believe they work in a place that’s ‘much more than just a village hall’. 

The charity hall on the outskirts of Wisbech was funded by the National Lottery and a number of other grants. 

A lot of people hire out the venue, events are run in it for the local community and it also has a tearoom which staff say is a ‘hidden gem’. 

Marshland Hall is host to a number of events around the year.

Marshland Hall is host to a number of events throughout the year. Recently, they've used pumpkins from the Halloween scarecrow trail event to make soup to sell in the tearoom. - Credit: Marshland Hall

Marshland Hall is host to a number of events around the year.

Marshland Hall is host to a number of events throughout the year. - Credit: Marshland Hall

“Many people in the local area still see us a just a hall to hire and don’t even know the tearoom is inside!” said events coordinator, Kat Whitmore. 

“Coming up, we have everything from soap making to macaroon making demonstrations, family photoshoot days, drama and dance workshops, book clubs, a farmers market and a sewing club. 

You may also want to watch:

“The venue also hosts WI and parish council meetings, as well as ‘shop local’ events and indoor bowls. 

“There’s something for everyone here, and we’ve just launched a new monthly Marshland lunch club!” 

Staff say Marshland Hall's tearoom is a 'hidden gem'.

Staff say Marshland Hall's tearoom is a 'hidden gem'. - Credit: Marshland Hall

Staff say Marshland Hall's tearoom is a 'hidden gem'.

Staff say Marshland Hall's tearoom is a 'hidden gem'. - Credit: Marshland Hall

Staff say Marshland Hall's tearoom is a 'hidden gem'.

Staff say Marshland Hall's tearoom is a 'hidden gem'. - Credit: Marshland Hall


Most Read

  1. 1 Take a look inside this stunning £750,000 Georgian home hidden in the Fens
  2. 2 Fly tippers may have left valuable clue at the scene
  3. 3 Teachers win charity’s unsung hero award for help supporting young people
  1. 4 New homes 'too much of a burden' for village, warns clerk
  2. 5 Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the Black Cat Roundabout
  3. 6 2am 999 call finds mother drunk - baby son alone
  4. 7 Tesco thief who stole 64 bottles of Jack Daniels jailed for Christmas
  5. 8 DNA on apple helps catch ‘good boy’ who terrorised bank staff 
  6. 9 Demolition begins of steel-framed £600,000 homes
  7. 10 School remembers football-loving Kaleb with memorial
Wisbech News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shoplifter accused of £2,500 theft from Tesco in Cromwell Road, Wisbech

Cambs Live

Shoplifter accused of £2,500 theft

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Overtaking car almost crashes into car being driven by learner driver on A47 at Lynn Road, Wisbech. 

Cambs Live | Video

Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Hudson leisure, Wisbech

Fenland District Council

Tesco gym ‘significant' financial challenge to the Hudson  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The Luxe Cinema team in Wisbech

Luxe Cinema

Independent cinema forced to cancel film screenings due to vandalism

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon