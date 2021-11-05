Marshland Hall on the outskirts of Wisbech was funded by the National Lottery and a number of other grants. - Credit: Marshland Hall

Staff at Marshland Hall believe they work in a place that’s ‘much more than just a village hall’.

The charity hall on the outskirts of Wisbech was funded by the National Lottery and a number of other grants.

A lot of people hire out the venue, events are run in it for the local community and it also has a tearoom which staff say is a ‘hidden gem’.

Marshland Hall is host to a number of events throughout the year. Recently, they've used pumpkins from the Halloween scarecrow trail event to make soup to sell in the tearoom. - Credit: Marshland Hall

Marshland Hall is host to a number of events throughout the year.

“Many people in the local area still see us a just a hall to hire and don’t even know the tearoom is inside!” said events coordinator, Kat Whitmore.

“Coming up, we have everything from soap making to macaroon making demonstrations, family photoshoot days, drama and dance workshops, book clubs, a farmers market and a sewing club.

“The venue also hosts WI and parish council meetings, as well as ‘shop local’ events and indoor bowls.

“There’s something for everyone here, and we’ve just launched a new monthly Marshland lunch club!”

