Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

PUBLISHED: 14:49 16 January 2019

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police denied today they had advised businesses in Whittlesey to close tomorrow whilst a travellers’ funeral is taking place.

“I am aware that there are rumours circulating around the town about the possibility of disorder,” said Sergeant Richard Lugg..

“There are also rumours that the police have requested all businesses and licensed premises in the town to shut for the day.

“This is not true.”

He said: “There is likely to be some disruption to traffic flow as with any large funeral cortège.

“Please be patient whilst this takes place and allow those attending to pay their respects.”

Sgt Lugg said they did not have the power to request or to force businesses to shut down.

“Nor would we want to,” he said.

“Please be alive to the fact that there are a number of untruths being circulated in the community designed only to cause unnecessary alarm.”

Sgt Lugg also said that police were looking forward to the Straw Bear festival in the town this weekend.

“We wish those that are attending the Straw Bear to have a fun day and enjoy the spirit of the Whittlesey community at its finest,” he said.

“This weekend marks the 40th anniversary of the Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival.

“This event is run and managed extremely well every year by the event organisers.

“There will be a policing presence also, both during the day on Saturday and in the evening.”

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Walpole St Andrew woman says she is thousands of pounds out of pocket after West Walton builder left work unfinished and unsafe

Frances Adams, of Walpole St Andrew, has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket and living in a “pile of rubble for a kitchen” after West Walton builder Michael Hackett left work unfinished and unsafe. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Walpole St Andrew woman says she is thousands of pounds out of pocket after West Walton builder left work unfinished and unsafe

Frances Adams, of Walpole St Andrew, has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket and living in a “pile of rubble for a kitchen” after West Walton builder Michael Hackett left work unfinished and unsafe. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

‘We don’t want to forget what a huge sacrifice they gave’: Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes

Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes. Here is a Lancaster Bomber pictured over Chatteris. Picture: CHATTERIS COMMUNITY ARCHIVE.

Athletics: Fenland RC improve at Frostbite Friendly League

Fenland Running Club members at the Frostbite Friendly League meeting in March (pic Steve Bennington)

We investigate how Cambridgeshire County Council deputy leader Roger Hickford secured a county council farm tenancy and a £183,000 investment and why he is yet to pay the full rent

Manor Farm, Girton, which has been let by the Cambridgeshire County Council farms estate to the deputy leader of the council Cllr Roger Hickford. The council has also agreed a �183,000 investment at Manor Farm and are in talks with Cllr Hickford to extend his five year lease by 14 years. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists