Whittlesey prepares for the 40th Straw Bear Festival

PUBLISHED: 08:47 01 January 2019

Revellers at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival 2018

Revellers at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival 2018

Straw Bear Festival fans from around Europe are preparing to join the 40th event in Whittlesey.

39th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival 2018. Photo: Ian Carter39th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival 2018. Photo: Ian Carter

The popular weekend of family focused fun is from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 and will see people fly in from around the globe to take part alongside the core local community entertainers and organisers.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with folk music at the Ivy Leaf Club.

The jam packed festival begins the next day at 10.30am and goes through to 3.30pm with 36 teams of Molly style dancers who will fill the town streets with music and entertainment, including dancers from local schools

There is also story telling and a host of music sessions.

39th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival in 2018. Photo: Ian Carter39th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival in 2018. Photo: Ian Carter

In the evening on Saturday the fun continues with dancing to a Ceilidh band at Sir Harry Smith Community College.

On Sunday there is the traditional straw bear burning event and plenty of activities to keep visitors busy from noon to 2.30.

The Straw Bear Festival raises money for a wide variety of community groups including local Scouts and Guides, churches, the town’s cricket club and Whittlesey Museum.

There will be a minibus shuttle service into town from Sir Harry Smith Community College.

In the 1800s it was the custom on the Tuesday following Plough Monday to dress one of the members of the plough team in straw and call him a ‘Straw Bear’.

A newspaper of 1882 reports that “he was then taken around the town to entertain by his frantic and clumsy gestures the good folk who had on the previous day subscribed to the rustics, a spread of beer, tobacco and beef”.

The bear was described as having great lengths of tightly twisted straw bands prepared and wound up the arms, legs and body of the man or boy who was unfortunate enough to have been chosen.

The bear was made to dance in front of houses and gifts of money, beer and food was expected.

The tradition fell into decline at the end of the 19th century, the last sighting in 1909, as it appears that an over-zealous police inspector had forbidden ‘Straw Bears’ as a form of cadging.

The festival was brought back in the 1980s.

