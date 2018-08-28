Generous Christmas hamper donations for families in Whittlesey

Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid (WEFA) thank all those that supported the project in the run up to Christmas. Picture: WEFA. Archant

Dozens of Christmas hampers were given to families in need of support by Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The aim was to provide a Christmas food hamper to all the needy families and individuals in the Whittlesey catchment area.

The team said that the project was made possible due to donations including food, toiletries and money from the local community.

Around £300 was given by the Whittlesey Tangent group, the Whittlesey and District Ladies Circle and the Whittlesey and District Round Table, each presenting a cheque for £100 as well as collecting items for the Christmas hampers.

Students and teachers at Sir Harry Smith Community College also brought in an item of food as part of their Christmas Jumper day on the last day of term.

Brian Smithyman, one of the founders of WEFA, said: “We were overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of local people.

“Our distribution and storage centre at the Whittlesey Christian Church in Broad Street was absolutely overflowing with food and gifts that we were able to distribute.

“The support was superb, and we’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those clubs, schools, businesses and individuals - too numerous to mention here - who gave in some way as it really made a difference by helping to make Christmas a happier time for those in need.

“Thanks also goes to Deborah Slator and her team of helpers who worked tirelessly to ensure everyone receiving hampers also had gifts to open on Christmas day.”

The amount of food and items donated also meant there was a healthy stock for the coming weeks, as normally supplies are depleted in the New Year.