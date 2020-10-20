Company’s six-month lockdown closure leads to creation of dog training centre

Whiteacre Dog Training Centre in Emneth, which started out as Vanessa White's lockdown project while her White Lightning Pyrotechnics company remained closed for six months during the Covid-19 lockdown, has turned into a successful second business venture. Archant

A dog training site ‘lockdown project’ has turned into a successful second business venture for the owner of an Emneth company who had to close during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Vanessa White, whose company White Lightning Pyrotechnics had to shut for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, came up with the idea because of the “huge challenges” she faces with her own dog.

She said: “My dog has some special behavioural needs, which requires him to have his own space.

“However, he still enjoys training and especially agility. My aim was to make us a secure training space with full set of agility equipment.

“So, this became a bit of a lockdown project for us, however as the work started the ideas started to grow to open it up for others to enjoy too.”

Vanessa said she used the six months to turn her ploughed field into a fully-secure fenced centre with car parking, an outdoor training arena, a second outdoor training area and a large indoor astro-turf all year-round training area.

Now, Whiteacre Dog Training Centre offers puppy classes to learn and improve general manners and control, basic and advanced obedience classes, agility, scent work, fido fitness, and more to come.

In the new year Vanessa hopes to also host some specialist guest trainers.

