Advanced search

Company’s six-month lockdown closure leads to creation of dog training centre

PUBLISHED: 16:43 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 20 October 2020

Whiteacre Dog Training Centre in Emneth, which started out as Vanessa White's lockdown project while her White Lightning Pyrotechnics company remained closed for six months during the Covid-19 lockdown, has turned into a successful second business venture.

Whiteacre Dog Training Centre in Emneth, which started out as Vanessa White's lockdown project while her White Lightning Pyrotechnics company remained closed for six months during the Covid-19 lockdown, has turned into a successful second business venture.

Archant

A dog training site ‘lockdown project’ has turned into a successful second business venture for the owner of an Emneth company who had to close during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Whiteacre Dog Training Centre in Emneth, which started out as Vanessa White's lockdown project while her White Lightning Pyrotechnics company remained closed for six months during the Covid-19 lockdown, has turned into a successful second business venture.Whiteacre Dog Training Centre in Emneth, which started out as Vanessa White's lockdown project while her White Lightning Pyrotechnics company remained closed for six months during the Covid-19 lockdown, has turned into a successful second business venture.

Vanessa White, whose company White Lightning Pyrotechnics had to shut for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, came up with the idea because of the “huge challenges” she faces with her own dog.

She said: “My dog has some special behavioural needs, which requires him to have his own space.

“However, he still enjoys training and especially agility. My aim was to make us a secure training space with full set of agility equipment.

Whiteacre Dog Training Centre in Emneth, which started out as Vanessa White's lockdown project while her White Lightning Pyrotechnics company remained closed for six months during the Covid-19 lockdown, has turned into a successful second business venture.Whiteacre Dog Training Centre in Emneth, which started out as Vanessa White's lockdown project while her White Lightning Pyrotechnics company remained closed for six months during the Covid-19 lockdown, has turned into a successful second business venture.

“So, this became a bit of a lockdown project for us, however as the work started the ideas started to grow to open it up for others to enjoy too.”

MORE: The Great British Dog Walk goes virtual after being cancelled TWICE due to Covid-19

Vanessa said she used the six months to turn her ploughed field into a fully-secure fenced centre with car parking, an outdoor training arena, a second outdoor training area and a large indoor astro-turf all year-round training area.

Whiteacre Dog Training Centre in Emneth, which started out as Vanessa White's lockdown project while her White Lightning Pyrotechnics company remained closed for six months during the Covid-19 lockdown, has turned into a successful second business venture.Whiteacre Dog Training Centre in Emneth, which started out as Vanessa White's lockdown project while her White Lightning Pyrotechnics company remained closed for six months during the Covid-19 lockdown, has turned into a successful second business venture.

You may also want to watch:

Now, Whiteacre Dog Training Centre offers puppy classes to learn and improve general manners and control, basic and advanced obedience classes, agility, scent work, fido fitness, and more to come.

In the new year Vanessa hopes to also host some specialist guest trainers.

Whiteacre Dog Training Centre in Emneth, which started out as Vanessa White's lockdown project while her White Lightning Pyrotechnics company remained closed for six months during the Covid-19 lockdown, has turned into a successful second business venture.Whiteacre Dog Training Centre in Emneth, which started out as Vanessa White's lockdown project while her White Lightning Pyrotechnics company remained closed for six months during the Covid-19 lockdown, has turned into a successful second business venture.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Caught on camera, the illegal hare coursers and criminals causing mayhem across rural Cambridgeshire

Vehicle stung, Vehicle stung. This ML has been seen in several #OpGalileo forces over the last week. #RCAT @Cambsruralcops stung in Wicken on October 10, six detained, issued with dispersals, community protection warnings and reported for offences revealed. #RCAT @CambsCops

Wisbech street drinking order extended

An order aimed at reducing anti-social drinking in Wisbech has been extended for a further three years. St Peter's Church Gardens in Wisbech are pictured. Pictures: Fenland District Council

Shop Local: ‘The importance of keeping it local’

Chatteris cueman Joe Perry excited about media career once playing days are over

Chatteris cueman Joe Perry said he is relishing the prospect of working behind the camera once his playing career is over. Picture: TONY RUSHMER

Neurons online learning programme launch aims to benefit Fen families for future generations

20Twenty Productions have officially launched their online learning programme Neurons for families across the Fens. Picture: 20TWENTY PRODUCTIONS