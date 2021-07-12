Published: 1:40 PM July 12, 2021

Pupils at Wisbech Grammar School and its prep school Magdalene House were able to celebrate their success at speech day ceremonies this year.

Wisbech Grammar School and its prep school Magdalene House hosted socially-distanced speech day ceremonies to commemorate the achievements of students.

Pupils, parents and teachers gathered for the first time in 18 months as everyone reflected on school experiences, celebrated successes and offered guidance for the future.

“Teaching the skills today the world needs tomorrow” was the key message at the senior school speech day ceremony.

Chris Staley, Headmaster of Wisbech Grammar School, at the senior speech day ceremony where he outlined his future vision for the school.

Wisbech Grammar School pupils at the speech day event.

Headmaster Chris Staley encouraged pupils to continue learning beyond academic studies, and develop the key skills and behaviours which employers require.

“These skills in the next phase of your education and life are going to become increasingly important,” he said when referring to areas such as critical thinking, problem solving and people management.

He also shared his vision for the school to become a forward-thinking educational establishment which embraces technology to deliver innovative approaches to teaching.

The school’s IT infrastructure is being upgraded this summer, each Year 7 pupil will be given an iPad and systems which integrate artificial intelligence into teaching and learning will be introduced.

In the next phase, the technology will be rolled out across the wider school.

He said: “We aim to integrate the technology into the buildings to provide smart teaching and learning facilities that work seamlessly with the best education platforms available...”

Dr Helen Wright, international education advisor, was the special guest at the senior school speech day ceremony.

Georgina Avery, Head Girl of Wisbech Grammar School addresses the senior school's speech day ceremony.

Jack Robb, Head Boy of Wisbech Grammar School.

Special guest Dr Helen Wright, an international education advisor, attended via video link to reflect on her own educational journey with her school friends, and explored the different directions their lives have since gone in.

She said: “We can’t change that past, but we can take that past on, so it becomes part of our experience and our understanding. It can enrich us."

Students were able to come together for Wisbech Grammar Senior School Speech Day ceremony.

Meanwhile, Magdalene House’s speech day ceremony focused on kindness and commemorated the resilience and strength of pupils throughout the pandemic.

In her speech, Keryn Neaves, Senior Deputy Head of the Prep School, said: “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.”

Keryn Neaves, Senior Deputy Head, Magdalene House speaking at the speech day ceremony.

Chris Staley, Headmaster at Wisbech Grammar School, addresses the prep school speech day for Magdalene House. Seated is Keryn Neaves, Senior Deputy Head, Magdalene House.

Awards were also handed out to pupils.

Mia Lesniak received the “Spirit of Magdalene House Award” which is presented to the pupil who encompasses the school ethos of taking every opportunity that is presented to them.

Mia Lesniak, who received the Spirit of Magdalene House award.

Kari-Ella Bailey, who performed at the ceremony on the piano, was presented with the music award for her contribution to the music and musical theatre departments.

Kari-Ella Bailey, who received the music award at the Magdalene House speech day ceremony.

The “Endeavour Award” was presented to all pupils within the prep school for their “true resilience, resourcefulness, reflectiveness and reciprocity” throughout the pandemic.

Kari-Ella Bailey, performing at the Magdalene House speech day ceremony.

The prep school's choir performing at the speech day ceremony for Magdalene House, in Wisbech.

Outgoing Head Girl Georgia Ward and Head Boy Oliver Gee shared their school experiences and their successors Phoebe Trew and Dilan Kant were welcomed into their new roles.