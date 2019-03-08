Jewellery and iPad stolen in West Walton burglary

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton. Archant

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at West Walton.

Thieves broke into a house on River Road between 11.30am and 12pm yesterday (Thursday June 27).

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact DC Sarah Mitchell at Kings Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/43912/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.