Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jewellery and iPad stolen in West Walton burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:56 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 28 June 2019

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Archant

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at West Walton.

You may also want to watch:

Thieves broke into a house on River Road between 11.30am and 12pm yesterday (Thursday June 27).

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact DC Sarah Mitchell at Kings Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/43912/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week. Picture: ARCHANT

Man released from two-vehicle crash in Wisbech

The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Tilney All Saints ‘spy’ told to cough up £615,000 - or face more jail time

Tilney All Saints tax fraudster Raymond Thomas, who claimed he was a spy in an attempt to cover his tracks, has been ordered to pay £615,000 or face a further five years behind bars. He is pictured with his wife Susan Weston. Photo: HMRC

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Fears Wisbech’s oldest house could be lost after vandalism, fire, flytipping and drug abuse

Fears Wisbech’s oldest house could be lost after vandalism, fire, flytipping and drug abuse. A stark contast from how it looked just two years ago (top right). Picture: BERNIE SMITH/ FACEBOOK

Most Read

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week

Wisbech police officer to face misconduct hearing next week. Picture: ARCHANT

Man released from two-vehicle crash in Wisbech

The aftermath after a two-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Tilney All Saints ‘spy’ told to cough up £615,000 - or face more jail time

Tilney All Saints tax fraudster Raymond Thomas, who claimed he was a spy in an attempt to cover his tracks, has been ordered to pay £615,000 or face a further five years behind bars. He is pictured with his wife Susan Weston. Photo: HMRC

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house

Blaze destroys shed in the grounds of Wisbech’s oldest house. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Fears Wisbech’s oldest house could be lost after vandalism, fire, flytipping and drug abuse

Fears Wisbech’s oldest house could be lost after vandalism, fire, flytipping and drug abuse. A stark contast from how it looked just two years ago (top right). Picture: BERNIE SMITH/ FACEBOOK

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Driver charged with causing death by dangerous driving of veterinary nurse Rachel Radwell in 2am collision between Peterborough and Pondersbridge

Rachel Radwell, 46, was driving along the B1095, Ramsey Road, Peterborough, at about 2.10am when her grey Ford Fiesta was involved in a crash with a black Range Rover. Picture; ARCHANT

Jewellery and iPad stolen in West Walton burglary

Jewellery and an Apple iPad were among the items stolen in a burglary at River Road in West Walton.

Governing body of The Harbour special school quits ahead of Ofsted report that questions use of restraint and brands school ‘inadequate’ on all fronts

The Harbour special school at Wilburton that has been labelled inadequate in every area by a team of Ofsted inspectors. All governors resigned en bloc ahead of the Ofsted inspection in March. Picture; THE HARBOUR

Have you seen missing Andre? Police believe he could be in the Swaffham Bulbeck area

Can you help police find missing Andre Douglas? Officers believe he may have travelled towards Swaffham Bulbeck or the surrounding villages. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS.

Water is among Norfolk farmers’ key demands to treasury minister Liz Truss

Norfolk MP and treasury minister Elizabeth Truss met farmers at the Royal Norfolk Show 2019. Picture: Harry Douglas-Gratton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists