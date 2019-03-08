MP Steve Barclay says cash for King's Lynn hospital to improve cancer diagnosis 'will be of great benefit to people facing waiting lists'

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay has welcomed the extra Government cash for the NHS, some of which will be going into a cancer diagnosis and assessment centre for Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Picture::ARCHANT Archant

Major improvements to speed up cancer diagnosis and treatments at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, will go ahead as part of a Government spending spree for the NHS.

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay announced today that the hospital would receive a share of the extra £69.7 million assigned to three Norfolk hospitals.

Mr Barclay said: "The money for the QEH will be for a diagnostic and assessment centre that will aid the rapid diagnosis and assessment of cancerous and non-cancerous diseases.

"This will be of great benefit to people facing waiting lists for their health updates. It is another step forward in ensuring we have an NHS fit for the future."

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss said she was particularly pleased the Government was giving an additional £1.8 billion for 20 hospitals across the country. 'This is great news and for hospitals like the Queen Elizabeth in Kings Lynn will be transformational for both patients and staff," she said.

"There is a significant drive to see progress at the hospital and I am keen to see the improvements take place as soon as possible.

"I know access to first class health care is a priority for residents in South West Norfolk, with improved provision of mental health facilities in the county - it is an issue I have raised with the Department for Health, so today's announcement is extremely positive."