Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

MP Steve Barclay says cash for King's Lynn hospital to improve cancer diagnosis 'will be of great benefit to people facing waiting lists'

PUBLISHED: 15:33 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 05 August 2019

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay has welcomed the extra Government cash for the NHS, some of which will be going into a cancer diagnosis and assessment centre for Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Picture::ARCHANT

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay has welcomed the extra Government cash for the NHS, some of which will be going into a cancer diagnosis and assessment centre for Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Picture::ARCHANT

Archant

Major improvements to speed up cancer diagnosis and treatments at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, will go ahead as part of a Government spending spree for the NHS.

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay announced today that the hospital would receive a share of the extra £69.7 million assigned to three Norfolk hospitals.

Mr Barclay said: "The money for the QEH will be for a diagnostic and assessment centre that will aid the rapid diagnosis and assessment of cancerous and non-cancerous diseases.

"This will be of great benefit to people facing waiting lists for their health updates. It is another step forward in ensuring we have an NHS fit for the future."

You may also want to watch:

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss said she was particularly pleased the Government was giving an additional £1.8 billion for 20 hospitals across the country. 'This is great news and for hospitals like the Queen Elizabeth in Kings Lynn will be transformational for both patients and staff," she said.

"There is a significant drive to see progress at the hospital and I am keen to see the improvements take place as soon as possible.

"I know access to first class health care is a priority for residents in South West Norfolk, with improved provision of mental health facilities in the county - it is an issue I have raised with the Department for Health, so today's announcement is extremely positive."

Most Read

Cannabis factory discovered by police who only went to property to investigate unrelated crime

103 cannabis plants were discovered by police in Wisbech today. The plants were found by officers who went to a house in the town to investigate an unrelated crime. A suspect is in custody. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Modified BMWs to vintage American trucks on display as Only Fools and Motors club descends on The Light Cinema on Hobbs and Shaw night

Mods and wraps! Gareth Kendal (left) and Stephen Stenton (right). Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian Carter

Allowed out to go to Tesco, man, 66, detained since 2001 under mental health act for murder fails to return to Cambridgeshire hospital

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Lucky 13? Not for these drivers says Cambridgeshire Police after they seized all 13 of them over the weekend for various offences

In just one weekend Cambridgeshire Police say they took 13 cars off the road – for a variety of offences. Here's one of them. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Couple who kept a noisy German shepherd silenced after court orders them each to pay nearly £5,000 in fines and costs

Couple in court for noisy dog hit with with massive costs and fines,. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Cannabis factory discovered by police who only went to property to investigate unrelated crime

103 cannabis plants were discovered by police in Wisbech today. The plants were found by officers who went to a house in the town to investigate an unrelated crime. A suspect is in custody. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

Modified BMWs to vintage American trucks on display as Only Fools and Motors club descends on The Light Cinema on Hobbs and Shaw night

Mods and wraps! Gareth Kendal (left) and Stephen Stenton (right). Customised cars were on display at The Light Cinema in Wisbech on the opening night of Hobbs and Shaw. Picture(s): Ian Carter

Allowed out to go to Tesco, man, 66, detained since 2001 under mental health act for murder fails to return to Cambridgeshire hospital

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Lucky 13? Not for these drivers says Cambridgeshire Police after they seized all 13 of them over the weekend for various offences

In just one weekend Cambridgeshire Police say they took 13 cars off the road – for a variety of offences. Here's one of them. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Couple who kept a noisy German shepherd silenced after court orders them each to pay nearly £5,000 in fines and costs

Couple in court for noisy dog hit with with massive costs and fines,. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

MP Steve Barclay says cash for King’s Lynn hospital to improve cancer diagnosis ‘will be of great benefit to people facing waiting lists’

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay has welcomed the extra Government cash for the NHS, some of which will be going into a cancer diagnosis and assessment centre for Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Picture::ARCHANT

Hare coursing numbers have dropped in the Fens since last year but officers say it is still ‘one of the biggest issues’ in the region

Numbers of hare coursing incidents in Cambridgeshire have dropped since last year, new figures suggest. Picture: PA / PA Wire / File

40 months jail for the woman who systematically siphoned off £75,000 from her employers - and nearly forced them into liquidation

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was employed in an admin role by Canopy UK Direct Ltd – a manufacturer of extraction systems – in February 2015. She went on to steal £75,000 from them. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Thieves take parked caravan from outside couple’s March home in the early hours - owners says they have CCTV to show who did it

Ruth and Billy Herrington are appealing for help in finding their caravan that was stolen in the early hours of today from outside their home in Estover Road., March. Picture; FAMILY

Steam vehicles, Morris dancers and live music just some of the attractions at March Steam and Vintage Show

The annual March Steam and Vintage Show took place at the auction field on Knight's End Road over the weekend of August 3-4, with families and friends attending to see a range of steam vehicles, vintage vehicles and other attractions, including a heavy horse demonstration. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists