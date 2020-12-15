Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

Flood alerts have been issued at Welney Wash for the first time this winter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

River levels reached 2.42m this morning, above the flood trigger level for the A1101.

Motorists still attempted to cross the Cambridgeshire-Norfolk border - and photographer Terry Harris managed to capture their efforts from the sky.

The Welney Flood Watch Facebook Group now regularly updates its 4,600 members on the water levels.

Today (December 14) it said the Environment Agency had to confirmed highways were aware of the situation and warning signs will put in place.

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

The post read: “Welney wash road is now FLOODED and level of water will be displayed on the flashing depth signs once they activate.

“Expect between two to six inches [of water] on the road and currently increasing.”

In March, the Environment Agency wanted to hear public views on when a barrier could be installed to protect the road in 2021.

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. WEATHER -Flooding of the A1101 Nr Welney, A1101, Welney Tuesday 15 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.