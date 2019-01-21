Advanced search

Panasonic TV, DVD player and power tools stolen in Welney break-in

21 January, 2019 - 09:58
Detectives are investigating a break-in at a Welney home where a Panasonic TV, DVD player and power tools were stolen. Picture: ARCHANT

A Panasonic TV, DVD player and various power tools were stolen from a Welney home last week after suspects forced entry to the property.

The incident happened sometime between 4.45am and 6.40pm on Thursday, January 17 at a home on Cock Fen Road in Welney.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone with information.

“They should contact Detective Constable Larissa Foreman at King’s Lynn CID on 101 quoting reference 36/4145/19.”

A search by officers found that a television, DVD player and power tools were taken from the house and detectives are continuing with their investigation.

The spokesman added: “Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

