Campsite and heritage centre approved near birdwatching spot
A campsite and heritage centre has been given the go-ahead in a village which has become a popular tourist spot for birdwatching.
Land and buildings at the former Giles Landscaping yard in Welney can now be transformed into the new facility.
It will accommodate 20 camping pitches – but conditions state standing caravans and mobile homes will not be permitted.
Documents submitted alongside planning application to West Norfolk Council state the Welney Heritage Centre will include historic artefacts, photos and video footage of village life.
Land drainage, farming and ice skating will be among the topics highlighted.
The application also highlighted the need for more holiday accommodation in the area, after 35,710 people visited WWT Welney in 2017-18.
The 3.7-acre site for the campsite and heritage centre is located at Bramley House, Back Drove.
The applicant is Adam Giles and planning permission was granted on July 9.