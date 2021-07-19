News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Campsite and heritage centre approved near birdwatching spot

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 6:00 PM July 19, 2021    Updated: 6:18 PM July 19, 2021
Former Giles Landscaping at Welney where a heritage centre and campsite has been agreed by planners. 

Former Giles Landscaping at Welney where a heritage centre and campsite has been agreed by planners. - Credit: Giles

A campsite and heritage centre has been given the go-ahead in a village which has become a popular tourist spot for birdwatching.  

Land and buildings at the former Giles Landscaping yard in Welney can now be transformed into the new facility.  

It will accommodate 20 camping pitches – but conditions state standing caravans and mobile homes will not be permitted. 

Documents submitted alongside planning application to West Norfolk Council state the Welney Heritage Centre will include historic artefacts, photos and video footage of village life.  

Land drainage, farming and ice skating will be among the topics highlighted. 

You may also want to watch:

The application also highlighted the need for more holiday accommodation in the area, after 35,710 people visited WWT Welney in 2017-18.

Black tailed godwits

WWT Welney has become a popular sport for birdwatchers. Picture: Kim Tarsey - Credit: Archant

The 3.7-acre site for the campsite and heritage centre is located at Bramley House, Back Drove.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family of man who died at quarry plead with people not to swim
  2. 2 Motor cyclist killed in March crash  
  3. 3 Fens crime gang ‘boss’ jailed
  1. 4 ‘Hero’ student steps in to help at kebab shop fire 
  2. 5 Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist killed
  3. 6 School closes after 'positive coronavirus cases'
  4. 7 Campsite and heritage centre approved near birdwatching spot
  5. 8 MP tells incinerator boss application littered with 'inconsistencies'
  6. 9 Third, and final, public consultation into Wisbech incinerator opens
  7. 10 ‘He’s ripped me off’ - builder fails to refund customer's £2,000 deposit

The applicant is Adam Giles and planning permission was granted on July 9.

Heritage
Welney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Neale-Wade Academy has excluded five of its pupils after they started a racist attack on at least one other student.

Neale Wade Academy

Five excluded from school after racist attack in Euro 2020 aftermath

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
NSPCC says grooming has quadrupled in Cambridgeshire PHOTO: John Challicom

Education News | Exclusive

Six Cambridgeshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Bruce of Leverington has been jailed after a head-on crash near Ramsey in July 2020.

Drink driver jailed after leaving victim, 52, with life-changing injuries

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fatal collision last night July 12. 

Man in his 30s dies after suspected alcohol-fuelled crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon