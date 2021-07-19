Published: 6:00 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 6:18 PM July 19, 2021

Former Giles Landscaping at Welney where a heritage centre and campsite has been agreed by planners. - Credit: Giles

A campsite and heritage centre has been given the go-ahead in a village which has become a popular tourist spot for birdwatching.

Land and buildings at the former Giles Landscaping yard in Welney can now be transformed into the new facility.

It will accommodate 20 camping pitches – but conditions state standing caravans and mobile homes will not be permitted.

Documents submitted alongside planning application to West Norfolk Council state the Welney Heritage Centre will include historic artefacts, photos and video footage of village life.

Land drainage, farming and ice skating will be among the topics highlighted.

The application also highlighted the need for more holiday accommodation in the area, after 35,710 people visited WWT Welney in 2017-18.

WWT Welney has become a popular sport for birdwatchers. Picture: Kim Tarsey - Credit: Archant

The 3.7-acre site for the campsite and heritage centre is located at Bramley House, Back Drove.

The applicant is Adam Giles and planning permission was granted on July 9.