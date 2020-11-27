Academy welcomes ‘wellbeing dog’ Mabel who even has her own Instagram page

Thomas Clarkson Academy has welcomed nine-month-old Mabel to the school in a bid to tackle mental health issues. Picture: Supplied Archant

A nine-month-old ‘wellbeing dog’, who even has her own Instagram page, is settling in at a Fenland school in a bid to tackle mental health issues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mabel the adorable cocker spaniel, who has quite the following on social media, will help students at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech.

She is based in the school’s safeguarding office and will be there for pupils who may be suffering from anxiety of other mental health problems.

Vice Principal Alex Salmon, who is the school’s Safeguarding Lead, said: “It’s very well documented that having animals is therapeutic, stress-relieving and comforting.

You may also want to watch:

“A common theme that we have picked up on with the young people we work with is their love of animals, especially younger children, and we wanted to do something nice for them.

“So far our students have responded really well to Mabel – she has a very calm nature and she’s taken to the fuss very well!”

To begin with, Mabel will be in school every Friday while she gets used to her new environment, and has been getting to know Year 7 and Sixth Form students.

Mr Salmon added: “The children want to sit with her, and they’ve been telling us about their own dogs.

Thomas Clarkson Academy has welcomed nine-month-old Mabel to the school in a bid to tackle mental health issues. Picture: Supplied Thomas Clarkson Academy has welcomed nine-month-old Mabel to the school in a bid to tackle mental health issues. Picture: Supplied

“We are hoping that Mabel will go out on home visits with our family worker in the future.

“It’s still in its infancy but the plan is to have Mabel in school two or three times a week. Having a dog in school is something that’s becoming more and more common.”