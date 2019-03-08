Advanced search

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

PUBLISHED: 11:22 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 21 October 2019

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Newly-wed couple Freddy and Tanya Guiver from Wisbech received a signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big day over the weekend.

The West Ham United FC-headed letter was hand signed by the captain Mark Noble and was delivered just in time, the day before the wedding.

The letter read: "On behalf of all the squad, management and staff here at West Ham United we would like to wish you both congratulations on your wedding day.

"Much like football, marriage is about being a team, showing commitment and support to each other and working together to achieve your goals.

"We hope you have a fantastic day filled with lots of special memories, and we wish you all the best for the future together as Mr and Mrs Guiver."

Footy mad Freddy says his partner Tanya arranged the special gift before their wedding held on Saturday, October 19 in King's Lynn.

Mr Guiver, who moved to the Fens when he was just seven-years-old after being brought up in Newham, East London, met his wife at a job interview for KFC in 2011.

The pair worked together at the Wisbech store for two years and instantly hit it off before becoming an item and staying together for seven years.

Freddy joked: "We've been engaged for nearly two years after I proposed to her on Christmas Day in front of my family as I knew she wouldn't be able to say no."

He added: "I used to go to as many football games as possible but working in retail made it hard as I worked nearly every weekend."

Tanya got in touch with West Ham United's first team captain Mark Noble to see if he could help deliver the best gift for the club's biggest fan, also known as her husband-t0-be.

Mr Noble was more than happy to help and sent out a signed letter from the Olympic Park club's squad, management and staff.

Following the big day, Freddy says everything went "really well" and that everything at the South Runcton ceremony was "perfect".

He said: "Big thank you to my lovely wife Tanya for this [letter] and a big thank you to West Ham and Mark Noble for doing this for me."

