Updates as Storm Eunice power cut hits nearly 2,000 homes in Wisbech

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:42 PM February 18, 2022
Updated: 4:54 PM February 18, 2022
A power cut reported in Wisbech is said to be affecting over 1,900 customers. - Credit: PA

Nearly 2,000 homes in Fenland are reportedly affected by a power cut which could last until midnight as a result of Storm Eunice.  

The outage was reported to UK Power Networks at around 4.20pm this afternoon (February 18) from an address near Broadend Road in Wisbech.  

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: “There is currently a power cut in this area. 

“Our engineers are working hard to fix it as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any trouble this may have caused you.”  

The list of potentially affected postcodes include PE13, PE14 and PE34 4 and the outage is said to be affecting a total of 1,911 customers.  

“We're investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which has caused a power cut in the local area,” added the spokesperson.  

The current estimated time for the power to be restored is between 11pm and midnight.  

The power cut comes as the ongoing Storm Eunice continues to batter communities across Cambridgeshire with high winds as high as 90mph.  

Cambs Live News
Storm Eunice
Wisbech News

Chris Bishop
John Elworthy
John Elworthy
