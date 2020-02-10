There's SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

It's official! Snow has arrived in the Fens and we're already heading out to take some snowy wintery snaps.

First pictures of the snow in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied First pictures of the snow in Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

First pictures have emerged of 'the white stuff' settling across Cambridgeshire and Fenland after Storm Ciara rocked the county.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snowfall affecting several regions of the UK - including Norfolk.

The forecasters have warned that road and railways could be affected should snowfall - which has already began in Peterborough - spread further across the country.

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

