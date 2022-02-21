Clarkson Infant and Nursery School in Wisbech is shut due to Storm Franklin. - Credit: Archant/Archive

A Cambridgeshire infant school and nursery has been forced shut “at least this morning” after part off the roof blew off due to the ongoing Storm Franklin.

The Met Office have a yellow wind weather warning in place until around 1pm this afternoon (February 21) and more destruction is expected across the region.

Clarkson Infant and Nursery School in Wisbech confirmed that they would be shut this morning after the storm damage.

One parent said: “Clarkson infants has had to close today as part of the roof has gone.”

