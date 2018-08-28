Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Cambridgeshire tonight

Huntingdonshire is set for a dusting of snow tonight. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A weather warning for snow and ice has been put in place for Cambridgeshire.

The Met Office says there is a high probability of snow and icy conditions, with a yellow warning coming into force from 9pm tonight (Tuesday) through to midday tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “After a frosty start, Tuesday will be cold and start dry. It will cloud over during the afternoon with rain arriving by evening. This then probably turning to snow - most likely across Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire.”

The rain and snow is expected to clear to the east coast after midnight with clear and frosty conditions following. Icy stretches will develop and winds will become mainly light.

For Wednesday, the Met Office spokesman added: “Wednesday will be mostly sunny with light winds but cold with a slow thaw of lying snow. Chance of passing afternoon snow showers. Widespread overnight frost developing with further ice probable.”

With temperatures set to plummet this week, Cambridgeshire health experts are urging people to look out for others as the cold weather bites.

A level three cold weather alert has been triggered for the county. Severe cold weather is due to make across county from today (Tuesday) until February morning - with chances of snow developing overnight today into Wednesday, and potentially Thursday evening.

Val Thomas, consultant in public health at Cambridgeshire County Council, said:

“It is really important to keep warm during this cold weather – both inside and outdoors as it can help to prevent colds, flu and more serious health problems, such as heart attacks, strokes pneumonia and depression. Cold weather can be very harmful, especially for people aged 65 or older: it weakens the immune system, increases blood pressure, thickens the blood, and lowers body temperature; increasing the risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections.

“Wear a few layers of thin clothing rather than one thick layer when out and about, and when you need to go outside wear shoes with slip resistant, good grip soles. Wearing suitable clothing inside and outside of the home along with keeping your heating at least 18°C in winter reduces the risks to your health when you are wearing suitable clothing.

“Older neighbours, relatives, friends and other elderly members of the community are more vulnerable in the winter months and may need a bit of extra help this winter, so make sure you keep in touch, check if they are feeling under the weather, help them stock up on food supplies, make sure they have plenty of warm food and drinks. Also it is important that they have their necessary medication during this spell of bad weather.”