Firefighters race to building fire as black smoke pours from salvage car garage
PUBLISHED: 16:06 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 04 November 2020
Firefighters are currently racing to a building fire at a car parts and salvage garage – with one crew already on scene.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Breakers in Wisbech at around 3.30pm this afternoon after reports of the blaze.
A spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.33pm, to a building fire on Weasenham Lane, Wisbech.
“One crew is in attendance, and a further two crews are on their way.
“Will update you once we see more updates from the scene.”
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 4.40pm by the fire service to reports of a fire in Weasenham Lane, Wisbech.
“Emergency services attended and officers remain at the scene. The road has been closed as a precaution.”
Pictures shared on social media show thick black smoke pouring from the back of the unit which sits just metres from surrounding businesses.
• More as we get it
