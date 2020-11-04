Breaking

Firefighters race to building fire as black smoke pours from salvage car garage

A fire has broken out at Wisbech Breakers garage on Weasenham Lane. Picture: Tara Rose Archant

Firefighters are currently racing to a building fire at a car parts and salvage garage – with one crew already on scene.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Breakers in Wisbech at around 3.30pm this afternoon after reports of the blaze.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.33pm, to a building fire on Weasenham Lane, Wisbech.

“One crew is in attendance, and a further two crews are on their way.

“Will update you once we see more updates from the scene.”

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 4.40pm by the fire service to reports of a fire in Weasenham Lane, Wisbech.

“Emergency services attended and officers remain at the scene. The road has been closed as a precaution.”

Pictures shared on social media show thick black smoke pouring from the back of the unit which sits just metres from surrounding businesses.

• More as we get it