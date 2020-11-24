Advanced search

Weapon sweeps, multiple arrests and school presentations take knives off the streets

PUBLISHED: 17:08 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 24 November 2020

Police in Cambridgeshire held a week of action against knife crime between November 9 and 15. Picture: Archant/File/For Illustrative Purposes

Weapon sweeps, multiple arrests and virtual school presentations has led to several knives being removed from the streets of Cambridgeshire.

Knives seized as part of Operation Sceptre. Picture: Cambs Cops Knives seized as part of Operation Sceptre. Picture: Cambs Cops

The nationwide ‘Operation Sceptre’ held between November 9 and 15 saw officers in Wisbech search parks and school perimeters for weapons.

Nine people were arrested for knife-related incidents and three knives were seized across the county; six knives were also handed in at police stations.

Superintendent Robin Sissons said: “Knife crime is one of the force priorities and our officers are committed to investing time and effort into tackling it to ensure our communities are safer and people are protected from serious harm.

“Our work to tackle knife crime and serious violence is not limited to this week of action and will continue throughout the year, acting on intelligence to arrest violent criminals and take weapons off the streets.”

In Cambridgeshire, offences involving knives or sharp instruments rose 58 per cent from 908 incidents in 2018 to 1,436 incidents in 2019.

Between January and October this year there have been 1,178 offences.

On average, officers are arresting three people a week in Cambridgeshire for knife related offences (168 in 2018, 199 in 2019 and 168 between Jan-Oct 2020).

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can report it here bit.ly/3jUafTy or anonymously, via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or www.crimstoppers-uk.org.

