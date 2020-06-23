Advanced search

Evicted, his belongings taken, sleeping behind a hedge for three months - but finally a safe place to stay and live

PUBLISHED: 19:33 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:34 23 June 2020

Barry: If I hadnt come to Wisbech, I wouldnt have known anything about 50 Backpacks, and now, because Ive got empathy with the homeless, I want to try and help them as much as I can. - Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

Barry: If I hadnt come to Wisbech, I wouldnt have known anything about 50 Backpacks, and now, because Ive got empathy with the homeless, I want to try and help them as much as I can. - Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

A self-employed landscape gardener who was living behind a hedge for three months said he was “in floods of tears” after being given a safe place to stay.

Barry moved to Wisbech from King’s Lynn last October to be closer to his fiancé and stepdaughter in Lincolnshire following a relationship breakdown.

Although Barry wanted to stay in King’s Lynn, he was forced to move after his landlord needed the house, which he believes was done illegally.

“The relationship broke down and the landlord kicked me out after a month because his daughter was pregnant, so he wanted the house back and I ended up on the streets,” he said.

“He helped me with four of his mates to take all my stuff out the house and put it on the driveway.

“I left it there for about three weeks because I had nowhere to put it. Most of my stuff was ruined.”

Barry, 47, then found his possessions were taken without his consent.

But after initially staying at The Ferry Project, then in the Horsefair car park, he was told to seek help by a resident who spotted him behind the hedge; he began to find support.

“I saw some signs about 50 Backpacks, and I went to Change Grow Lives after about three months to try and get some help,”

Barry said. “Since I was told about it last year, I’ve been going to 50 Backpacks getting my breakfast and they’ve helped me a hell of a lot.”

Barry now has a room of his own thanks to the charity, and the interior designer is also eyeing a few challenges to give something back to the homeless.

“I’ve ran my own house and business and when I was on the streets, I couldn’t do any of that,” he said.

“I want to do the three peaks of Yorkshire and walk around the entire coast of the British Isles, all for charity. I also want to walk from Wisbech to each of the Wetherspoons hotels in the UK and blog it.

“If I hadn’t come to Wisbech, I wouldn’t have known anything about 50 Backpacks, and now, because I’ve got empathy with the homeless, I want to try and help them as much as I can.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Like the others we have protected the identity of those interviewed. All signed statements confirming their stories and each interview was taped with consent record.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Restaurant unveils ‘outdoor dining pods’ as it gears up to re-open following Covid-19 lockdown

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK

Giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net seized in Fens by Environment Agency

The Environment Agency seized a giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net from the River Welland in Spalding. Picture: Supplied/Environment Agency

One man, one organisation provided a lifeline for thousands during the coronavirus pandemic - we begin a series of special reports

Simon Crowson, known to all as Spike, runs 50 BackPacks in Wisbech, an organisation that has played a pivotal role in supporting the community during the past three months of lockdown. Today we begin a special series of reports on Spike, the team that supports him, and interviews with many of those BackPacks has helped to find a home. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Fenland Council receive more than 200 reports of businesses allegedly breaching Covid-19 rules and regulations

Chief executive Paul Medd who has explained to his councillors that complaints have been received about more than 200 businesses allegedly breaching lockdown rules.

Most Read

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Restaurant unveils ‘outdoor dining pods’ as it gears up to re-open following Covid-19 lockdown

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK

Giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net seized in Fens by Environment Agency

The Environment Agency seized a giant 80-foot-long illegal fishing net from the River Welland in Spalding. Picture: Supplied/Environment Agency

One man, one organisation provided a lifeline for thousands during the coronavirus pandemic - we begin a series of special reports

Simon Crowson, known to all as Spike, runs 50 BackPacks in Wisbech, an organisation that has played a pivotal role in supporting the community during the past three months of lockdown. Today we begin a special series of reports on Spike, the team that supports him, and interviews with many of those BackPacks has helped to find a home. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Fenland Council receive more than 200 reports of businesses allegedly breaching Covid-19 rules and regulations

Chief executive Paul Medd who has explained to his councillors that complaints have been received about more than 200 businesses allegedly breaching lockdown rules.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Evicted, his belongings taken, sleeping behind a hedge for three months - but finally a safe place to stay and live

Barry: If I hadnt come to Wisbech, I wouldnt have known anything about 50 Backpacks, and now, because Ive got empathy with the homeless, I want to try and help them as much as I can. - Picture: WikiMedia/Geograph/For Reuse

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Meet the man who helped to bring a community together to help those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic

Simon Crowson, known to all as Spike, runs 50 BackPacks in Wisbech, an organisation that has played a pivotal role in supporting the community during the past three months of lockdown. Today we begin a special series of reports on Spike, the team that supports him, and interviews with many of those BackPacks has helped to find a home. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Life-saving equipment to be installed at waterside hotspots across Cambridgeshire to keep residents safe

Throwline stations are being installed across Cambridgeshire this month, with some already installed in places such as Whittlesey and Ely. Pictures: ARCHANT/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE