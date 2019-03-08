Fill 'em up! Where you can fill up your water bottle for free in Wisbech thanks to new refill scheme by Councillor Nick Meekins

Locations in Wisbech where you can refill your water bottle for free thanks to a new scheme led by Councillor Nick Meekins.

There are now various locations around Wisbech where you can fill up your water bottle free of charge thanks to a new scheme.

Wisbech Mayor Mike Hill (right) accepts the first #Refill Revolution sticker from Nick Meekins (left).

The aptly named 'Water Bottle Refill Scheme' launched earlier this month and has been spearheaded by community champion, Councillor Nick Meekins.

From burger bars to the town's museum, a handful of businesses and organisations have committed to supplying complementary water to those who want it.

The Refill Organisation coordinates various refill schemes around the UK and works by signing up businesses to agree to display a sticker so people know you can fill up there.

Anyone can download the organisation's app so visitors to the town can easily find out where they can fill up their bottle with free tap water.

Wisbech Mayor Mike Hill (right) and Sally Argent (left) display the top quality refillable bottles donated for the launch draw.

Cllr Meekins said: "It was a very exciting day after several weeks of planning. We had many visitors to our stand on the market place who were very enthusiastic about the scheme.

"Sally Argent and I visited many businesses in the market place area and around 80 per cent agreed to sign up to the scheme.

"We will be visiting more businesses in the next few weeks as this is an ongoing programme and I would like to thank Costa who donated a refillable bottle for our free draw."

Businesses and organisations who have already signed up in Wisbech:

- Wisbech Town Council

- Beales Department Store

- Terry's Burger Bar

- Bygones Cafe

- The Globe Public House

- Loafer's Take Away

- The Rose and Crown Hotel

- Wisbech Wool Shop

- Sweet Retreats

- PT Flavours

- Wisbech and Fenland Museum

- Coyote Bar and Grill