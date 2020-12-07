Fake Covid marshals reported after targeting Fenland businesses
PUBLISHED: 12:59 07 December 2020
People posing as Covid marshals have been reported conning their way into businesses and demanding ‘fine’ payments.
Fenland District Council has issued a warning after two businesses in Wisbech were targeted in the past week.
A post on its Facebook page said: “We have received reports of people posing as fake Covid marshals to trick their way into business properties and demand payment of ‘fines’.
“If you’re unsure who is calling, always ask to see their ID.
“You can also report any concerns to us [Fenland District Council] on 01354 654321 or police on 101.”
The council later said the police are aware of the incidents.
Cambridgeshire police has been approached for comment.
