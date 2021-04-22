News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Solicitors donate £1,670 to mental health charity

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:09 PM April 22, 2021   
Ward Gethin Archer donate to mental health charity Mind

James Macwhirter (Ward Gethin Archer), Helen Povey (WGA), Andy (Mind Safe Haven Heacham), Safe Haven User, Jess (Mind Safe Haven Heacham) and Michelle (Mind). - Credit: WARD GETHIN ARCHER

A Fenland solicitors firm has donated £1,670 to a mental health charity. 

Ward Gethin Archer presented a £1,500 cheque to Norfolk and Waveney Mind at the start of the week.

This was in addition to £170 of donations by Ward Gethin Archer staff via the Just Giving website.

A Ward Gethin Archer spokesman said: "Our mental health is very important and Mind do a fantastic job of supporting those with needs in the community with a wide range of services.

"These include one to one talking therapies, gardening projects, access to employment services, mental health training and education for businesses, schools and individuals, residential care and support programs.

"However, there are many people who they unfortunately cannot reach.

"As a charitable organisation, each session they run relies on funding and - although some sessions are funded for six months or so - when the funding comes to an end then so does the help and support given by Mind.

"This can be a big blow to some of their service users so we really wanted to help." 

Wisbech News

