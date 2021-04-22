Solicitors donate £1,670 to mental health charity
- Credit: WARD GETHIN ARCHER
A Fenland solicitors firm has donated £1,670 to a mental health charity.
Ward Gethin Archer presented a £1,500 cheque to Norfolk and Waveney Mind at the start of the week.
This was in addition to £170 of donations by Ward Gethin Archer staff via the Just Giving website.
A Ward Gethin Archer spokesman said: "Our mental health is very important and Mind do a fantastic job of supporting those with needs in the community with a wide range of services.
"These include one to one talking therapies, gardening projects, access to employment services, mental health training and education for businesses, schools and individuals, residential care and support programs.
You may also want to watch:
"However, there are many people who they unfortunately cannot reach.
"As a charitable organisation, each session they run relies on funding and - although some sessions are funded for six months or so - when the funding comes to an end then so does the help and support given by Mind.
Most Read
- 1 ‘You now have s**t on your face,’ objector to planning scheme told
- 2 Success after six year battle to get 21 homes approved on factory site
- 3 Empty Wisbech shop earmarked for slots and bingo
- 4 Man who died in road crash is named
- 5 Police thank eagle-eyed motorist for being ‘right place, right time’
- 6 Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in live Facebook video stream
- 7 Suspected drink-driver, 41, arrested after tip-off from resident
- 8 Reporter shares mid-treatment stages of teeth transformation
- 9 Three derelict cottages ‘would make an ideal renovation project’
- 10 Mum caught driving with revoked license on school run gets car seized
"This can be a big blow to some of their service users so we really wanted to help."