Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

21 January, 2019 - 10:35
Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

CAMBS COPS

A man thought to be in the Peterborough or Cambridge area is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in the region.

Ryan Darby, 32, of no known address, is still believed to be in the county and police are appealing to anyone who may know his whereabouts.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Anyone who believes they have seen him or knows where he is should contact police by calling 101.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parish councillor quits in Upwell over three year row with fellow councillor about ‘a piece of rail’

A Upwell parish councillor has resigned after 10 years following a row with another councillor about a “piece of rail”. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Whitemoor inmate is banned from seeing young members of his family for 31 months with no reason given, says his wife

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Blake-Tracy.

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

The aftermath of the ramraid at the Nationwide branch in Ramsey.

Holiday lodge operator with a park in Ely collapses into administration

Simon Moir, founder of Dream Lodges that has gone into administration. Picture: FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE

Most Read

Parish councillor quits in Upwell over three year row with fellow councillor about ‘a piece of rail’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Whitemoor inmate is banned from seeing young members of his family for 31 months with no reason given, says his wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigation launched following ram raid on building society

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with a park in Ely collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Panasonic TV, DVD player and power tools stolen in Welney break-in

Detectives are investigating a break-in at a Welney home where a Panasonic TV, DVD player and power tools were stolen. Picture: ARCHANT

Arthur Rank Hospice’s Christmas tree recycling scheme raises more than £26,500

More than 100 volunteers gave up their time to help Arthur Rank Hospice Charity collect over 1,800 Christmas trees for their annual fundraising Christmas tree recycling scheme. Picture: DAWN EASBY.

Songs of Praise presenter Pam Rhodes to host free talk on behalf of the Leprosy Mission

Pam Rhodes in a Nepal Hospital

Holiday lodge operator with a park in Ely collapses into administration

Simon Moir, founder of Dream Lodges that has gone into administration. Picture: FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists