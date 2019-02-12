Five shed burglaries in Walsoken area in a week leads to police warning

A spate of shed burglaries in the Walsoken area has prompted a warning from police.

Wisbech PCSO Dave Russ said: “There have been five shed burglaries in the Waterlees/Walsoken area over the past week, with tools and grdening equipment being targeted.”

Issuing advice to homeowners he said: “Ideally ensure that sheds have a suitable lock, and that hinges are attached with a number of headless coach bolts.

“Unfortunately the best lock in the world will be of little use if the offender can unscrew the screws on the hinges and thereby gain access.”