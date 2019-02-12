Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Five shed burglaries in Walsoken area in a week leads to police warning

PUBLISHED: 17:14 14 February 2019

Five shed burglaries in Walsoken area in a week leads to police warning

Five shed burglaries in Walsoken area in a week leads to police warning

Archant

A spate of shed burglaries in the Walsoken area has prompted a warning from police.

Wisbech PCSO Dave Russ said: “There have been five shed burglaries in the Waterlees/Walsoken area over the past week, with tools and grdening equipment being targeted.”

Issuing advice to homeowners he said: “Ideally ensure that sheds have a suitable lock, and that hinges are attached with a number of headless coach bolts.

“Unfortunately the best lock in the world will be of little use if the offender can unscrew the screws on the hinges and thereby gain access.”

Most Read

Norfolk lottery winner Michael Carroll now earning £10 an hour as a lumberjack

£9.5million Lotto winner, Michael Carroll splashes the champagne. PIC: Matthew Usher.

Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech rated ‘good in all areas’ by Care Quality Commission

Staff at Lyncroft Care Home (pictured) are �delighted� with the news that the Wisbech home has been rated �good� in all areas. Picture: SUPPLIED

‘You’re super, super talented’: Olly Murs praises Wisbech-born singer Kenza Blanka after failing to make it through on The Voice

Moroccan singer Kenza Blanka from Wisbech who appeared on The Voice has received praise from Olly Murs for being ‘super talented’. Picture: ITV/ARCHANT.

Queen catches train from King’s Lynn to London after winter break in Norfolk

The Queen catching the train at King's Lynn station as she leaves Norfolk after her Christmas break. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested in Wisbech after being caught with telescopic baton - a lethal weapon in the wrong hands

This was the telescopic baton - banned from being carried in a public place - that was removed from a man in Wisbech on Sunday by police. He was arrested. Picture; FEN COPS

Most Read

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Upwell company fined £50,000 with £22,000 costs and managing director given suspended sentence after worker crushed to death by a bus

A D Hurst and Son Commercial Limited of Baptist Road, Upwell,, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 and were fined £50,000 and ordered to pay costs of £22,282.54. Managing director Alan Hurst was jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. A worker was crushed to death by a bus. Picture; ARCHANT

Five shed burglaries in Walsoken area in a week leads to police warning

Five shed burglaries in Walsoken area in a week leads to police warning

Daisy the obese labrador sheds a third of her bodyweight after doggy diet

A large labrador from Emneth who struggled to walk has shed more than a third of her weight after ditching her sizeable diet. Pictured here with vet nurse Hannah Crowson, Lucy Munns (middle), Rachel Munns. Picture: BEST FRIENDS VETS

No action will be taken over Prince Philip’s car crash in Norfolk

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Jools Holland set to make debut appearance in Peterborough

Jools Holland is performing in Peterborough
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists