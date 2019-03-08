Advanced search

Hair salon raises a staggering £3,187 for cancer charity at coffee morning

PUBLISHED: 10:26 14 October 2019

Linda Pepper from VIP Hair presents a cheque for £3,187 to Molly Poole-Warren and representatives from Macmillan Cancer Support. The funds were raised at the VIP Hair's World's Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture; SUPPLIED

Linda Pepper from VIP Hair presents a cheque for £3,187 to Molly Poole-Warren and representatives from Macmillan Cancer Support. The funds were raised at the VIP Hair's World's Biggest Coffee Morning for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture; SUPPLIED

It's not every day that morning coffee at a hair salon spills out onto the street.

But then VIP Hair in Walsoken is no ordinary salon - in fact it's a very extraordinary place to be during the Macmillan World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

This year the salon raised £3,187 for Macmillan - and owner Linda Pepper was delighted to hand over the proceeds to support cancer care.

Linda thanked the team of volunteers who helped run the coffee morning.

She said: "It was business as usual in the salon and we rely on the support of volunteers to help run the coffee morning.

"We start working on raising funds for Macmillan long before the day and so many different people get involved in making it such a success".

As well as coffee and cake, the salon offered a cake, produce and preserves stall, a flower and plant stall, handicrafts, books, bric-a-brac and the ever-popular raffle.

A new addition was music provided throughout the morning by local singer, Mike Country.

Linda said: "I am so grateful to everyone who came along. They brought a lovely communal feel to the day".

