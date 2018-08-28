Carols by candlelight at Walpole St Peter Church

A stunning service of carols by candlelight was held at Walpole St Peter's Church. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

A stunning service of carols by candlelight marked the third Sunday of Advent at Walpole St Peter’s Church.

The annual event started at 3pm on December 16 and was a celebration of yuletide cheer and festive musical arrangements.

As the lights were dimmed, candles lit the way into the church before carols such as Once in Royal David’s City and Silent Night were sung.

Mince Pies and mulled wine were served after as the choir and guests reminisced over Christmas from the past.

The church is often referred to as the queen of the marshlands and cathedral of the Fens and many experts believe that it is one of the finest churches in England.

Since 1963 the church has hosted the annual Walpole St. Peter Flower Festival and its popularity makes it one of the most visited country churches in England.