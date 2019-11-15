Small Kubota tractor worth £3,500 and rotary cutter worth £600 - both orange - stolen from Fenland property

A small tractor and rotary cutter worth more than £4,000 combined were stolen from a Fenland property.

The orange Kubota L275 tractor and matching cutter were taken from a property in Market Lane, Walpole St Andrew between November 7 and 9.

The tractor features a distinctive John Deere steering wheel knob so can be easily recognised if it is spotted.

Police say the robbery took place between 7pm on Thursday, November 7 and 7am on Saturday, November 9.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a Kubota tractor worth £3500 from Wisbech.

"The Kubota L275 tractor is described as orange, the chassis number is L2754WD53201 and has a John Deere steering wheel knob.

"A 6ft rotary cutter worth £600 was also stolen and is described as orange with the serial number K-SM09026."

Anyone with information can contact PC Cherie Smith on 101 quoting crime reference 36/78603/19. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.