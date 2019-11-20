Advanced search

Walpole Art & Craft Club donate £1,000 to Magpas air ambulance charity

PUBLISHED: 16:21 20 November 2019

The fundraising ladies of Walpole Art & Craft Club donating the cheque to a Magpas representative at their latest meeting. Picture: PETER HUNTER

The ladies of Walpole Art & Craft Club have donated a cheque for £1,000 to the Magpas air ambulance charity.

The money raised will go towards supplying Magpas crews with medical kits,

The donation was made to a Magpas representative at the club's latest meeting.

He explained a little about MAGPAS standing for Mid Anglia G.P Ambulance Service when it was established in 1971 by two GPs.

Back then it was a road service in where cars were used to take a qualified doctor to an accident. About 100 GPs were enlisted, giving their time for free.

By 1997 they were able to go by the police helicopter making getting to the accident much quicker.

In 2013 they managed to rent their own small helicopter to use during daylight hours only, plus two fully equipped cars. The small helicopter limited the number it could carry.

By 2019, with the help of donations, they have now upgraded to a larger helicopter.

The doctors are now specially trained and Magpas needs approximately £5 million a year to keep it running.

