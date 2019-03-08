Art and craft club members enjoy day out at garden centre

Walpole Art & Craft Club members on their visit to theTaverham Craft & Garden Centre. Archant

A coach outing to Taverham Craft & Garden Centre was arranged by the members of the Walpole Art & Craft Club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Friends from groups in Parson Drove, Wisbech St Mary and Walsoken joined members.

You may also want to watch:

Club members made the most of the visit, exploring the many outlets at the centre, including the huge craft and patchwork centre of Simple Sew.

Many were tempted to try crafts that were new to them and the patchworkers among them went home clutching material to add to their stash.

The Walpole Art & Craft Club meets weekly on a Friday morning in the village hall in Walpole St Peter.

For more information call Bridget on 01945 587723.