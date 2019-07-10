Advanced search

Experience out of this world virtual reality at Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech - dive with whales or join the dark side for two weeks only

10 July, 2019 - 12:29
Virtual reality experiences are on offer at the Queen Mary Centre on Wednesday, July 10 and July 24. Picture: Pixabay / FILE

Pixabay / Supplied

An out of this world virtual reality experience is on offer in the Fens and here's how you can take part.

For two weeks only, people in Wisbech can swim with blue whales, shoot bow and arrows, run their own restaurant or fight evil with a Star Wars lightsabre.

The sessions take place on Wednesday, July 10 and July 24 from 5pm to 8.30pm at the Queen Mary Centre in Wisbech.

For just £3.50 you can gain access to the state-of-the-art virtual reality headset and be transported into another world for 10 minutes.

A spokesman for VAR Experiences said: "Looking for something to do on a Wednesday evening? Why not pop down for a chance to delve into different virtual reality experiences.

"We have a variety of experiences including futuristic, interactive games, realistic worlds, educational adventures and so much more.

"If you fancy diving with a blue whale, shooting a bow and arrow, or running your own restaurant, head over to the Queen Mary Centre on July 10 or July 24."

People are urged to book their session in advanced via www.var.club or by calling 07921211463. Sessions are also available to buy on the door.

