Volunteering opportunities in Fenland for people to lend a helping hand

Volunteering opportunities in Fenland for people to lend a helping hand. Chloe Cross, the Building Better Opportunities support worker at the Ferry Projec discussing volunteering with potential volunteers: Stefan Grey; Karl Quinnell; and Adrian Marshall. Picture: Erbie Murat Archant

More than 170 organisations in Fenland have volunteering opportunities on offer - from befriending services to office work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Volunteer Centre is looking for people to help with Facet, in March, the Wisbech Community Farm and Age UK across Cambridgeshire.

It could be anything from back office support as well as providing more direct befriending services and support to the vulnerable.

People can access these opportunities directly via the web or they can attend one of the outreach services provided by the centre.

You may also want to watch:

These usually take place at the golden age fairs organised by Fenland District Council and job clubs at the Oasis and the Queen Mary Centre.

"There are hundreds of volunteering opportunities across the district of Fenland, which can be found on a simple link called 'do it' on the Volunteer Centre Fenland website home page", said manager Erbie Murat.

Anyone interested can have one to one sessions with Erbie from 12pm to 2pm on Wednesdays at the Oasis job club in Wisbech or 10am to 12pm on Fridays at the Queen Mary Centre job café.