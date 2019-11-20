Celebrating volunteer spirit to mark the birth of Octavia Hill

Celebrating volunteer spirit to mark the birth of Octavia Hill. Speaker James Strang will give the keynote address. Picture: ARCHANT/ TRUST Archant

A commemoration weekend marking the birth of Wisbech's most famous daughter is set to focus on the value of volunteering.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Events saluting the life of Octavia Hill, the celebrated social reformer and co-founder of the National Trust, has been planned to mark her birth on December 3, 1838.

The keynote address on Saturday, November 30, which is being staged at the Birthplace House by James Strang at 11am.

A pre-booked lunch has also been arranged for 12.30pm on that day at Mendi's at 21 Old Market.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone wishing to sign up for the meal at £15 a head - which includes a Christmas menu option - should ring the museum on 01945 476358.

A Christmas Collectors' Craft Fair will also run on that day at the museum from 10am to 4pm and there are still opportunities to rent a table for a £10 donation.

At 2pm in the afternoon a plaque is being unveiled in Heroes' Arcade in the museum's garden to Neville Folkard.

On Sunday, December 1, a commemoration of the life and work of Octavia Hill in words and music is being staged at St Peter's Church in Wisbech, starting at 2pm.