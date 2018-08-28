Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Freedom of Wisbech for a fire engine and green fingered volunteers

PUBLISHED: 07:47 30 January 2019

Wisbech Town Council give the honour of Freedom of Wisbech to Vivien the Fire Engine and Wisbech in Bloom. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Wisbech Town Council give the honour of Freedom of Wisbech to Vivien the Fire Engine and Wisbech in Bloom. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Archant

A vintage fire engine and a team that brightens up the town with flowers have been given the honour of Freedom of Wisbech.

Wisbech Town Council give the honour of Freedom of Wisbech to Vivien the Fire Engine and Wisbech in Bloom. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCILWisbech Town Council give the honour of Freedom of Wisbech to Vivien the Fire Engine and Wisbech in Bloom. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Vivien the Fire Engine and the In Bloom team were officially given the honour during a ceremony at the town hall.

Town councillors nominated them as a life time thank you for making a difference in the community.

Councillor Sam Hoy nominated the fire engine trust which was seconded by Councillor Phillip Wing.

Councillor Peter Human nominated Wisbech In Bloom 2018 seconded by Councillor Hill.

Wisbech Town Council give the honour of Freedom of Wisbech to Vivien the Fire Engine and Wisbech in Bloom. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCILWisbech Town Council give the honour of Freedom of Wisbech to Vivien the Fire Engine and Wisbech in Bloom. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

The nominations are in recognition of invaluable work that people within both groups undertake, on a voluntary basis.

Ms Hoy had hoped to give the award posthumously to George Dunlop, founder of the Vivien the Fire Engine Trust, but sadly this was not possible.

Vivien is a Leyland fire engine, which served Wisbech from 1932 until 1963.

Named after the mayoress at the time, Vivien was regarded as one of the most up-to-date fire engines in the district.

Wisbech Town Council give the honour of Freedom of Wisbech to Vivien the Fire Engine and Wisbech in Bloom. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCILWisbech Town Council give the honour of Freedom of Wisbech to Vivien the Fire Engine and Wisbech in Bloom. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Vivien features in many local events and exhibitions, ranging from historical galleries, parades, festive occasions, and private events like weddings.

Wisbech In Bloom is made up of a team of green fingered enthusiast who brighten up the town with floral exhibitions.

They have won 10 Anglia in Bloom gold awards in a row and have enjoyed success in the national Britain In Bloom and international Communities in Bloom contests.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Fenland Council invites Mayor James Palmer to lend a (financial) helping hand to secure £1m plus rejuvenation of derelict Wisbech properties

Fenland District Council has agreed to bring derelict properties at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, back into use. The images, of the front façade of the properties, show the extent of the disrepair.

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

One of the first drive-thru coffee shops in the UK, this new concept store for Costa invites shoppers at Castle Marina Retail Park, Nottingham,to either sit in and relax, or simply grab a quick coffee fix on the go.Picture; COSTA

Most Read

Fenland woman and Peterborough man charged with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech

A Fenland woman and Peterborough man have been charged in connection with multiple robberies and burglaries in Wisbech earlier this month (January).

Fenland Council invites Mayor James Palmer to lend a (financial) helping hand to secure £1m plus rejuvenation of derelict Wisbech properties

Fenland District Council has agreed to bring derelict properties at 11-12 High Street, Wisbech, back into use. The images, of the front façade of the properties, show the extent of the disrepair.

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY

Costa hoping to open drive thru coffee shop in Wisbech - open seven days a week and from 6am to 11pm daily

One of the first drive-thru coffee shops in the UK, this new concept store for Costa invites shoppers at Castle Marina Retail Park, Nottingham,to either sit in and relax, or simply grab a quick coffee fix on the go.Picture; COSTA

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Dental services in Fenland hit crisis point with long delays for appointments and even Wisbech emergency clinic turns away 100 patients a week

Healthwatch Cambridgeshire says the NHS dental service cannot meet demand in Fenland. Picture: HEALTHWATCH CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Peterborough MP and former Cambridgeshire County Council member Fiona Onasanya jailed for three months for lying to police - she plans to appeal

Fiona Onasanya arrives at the Old Bailey, London for sentencing after lying to avoid speeding points. Picture: PA WIRE

Freedom of Wisbech for a fire engine and green fingered volunteers

Wisbech Town Council give the honour of Freedom of Wisbech to Vivien the Fire Engine and Wisbech in Bloom. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Over 100 cannabis plants and two firearms seized by Cambridgeshire Police as they execute five warrants in one day

Two people have been arrested on drugs offences after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough. This was part of the scene that confronted police when they raided the properties. Picture' CA,MBS COPS

Mum dies in crash near Crowland and an 11 year old is in a critical condition

Tributes are paid to Katy Cunningham who died in a crash at Crowland. Picture: FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists