Patients able to see loved ones again as hospital lifts coronavirus restrictions

PUBLISHED: 12:15 31 July 2020

Patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn will be able to see loved ones again as visiting restrictions will be partially lifted. Picture: IAN BURT

Patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn will be able to see loved ones again as visiting restrictions will be partially lifted. Picture: IAN BURT

Archant

Hospital patients will be able to see their loved ones again as visiting restrictions have been partially lifted.

Families and friends can see patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn (QEH), who will be allowed one visitor, once a week for one hour as part of the change, which will come into force on Monday, August 3.

All visitors must wear face coverings when attending the hospital, while appointments can be booked between 10am-12pm every day with time slots available between 10am-12pm, 2-4pm and 6-8pm.

Visitors must also wash their hands upon arrival and provide details for the NHS Test and Trace system, with those refusing to share details not being allowed to book a visit.

MORE: Patient reunited with daughter receives guard of honour from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

Libby McManus, chief nurse at QEH, said: “Bringing back more visitors is an important part of a patient’s physical and emotional recovery and we are pleased to have been able to put plans in place for further limited visiting.

“These measures are in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 and are vital to ensure the safety of our patients, their visitors and our staff.”

For more information on other visiting guidelines, go to http://www.qehkl.nhs.uk/.

