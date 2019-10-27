Advanced search

Latest The New European
Gallery

Renowned classical conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham visits Wisbech Grammar School for 'House Music Competition'

27 October, 2019 - 10:00
Conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham paid a visit to Wisbech Grammar School for their ‘House Music Competition’. Picture: Supplied/WGS

Conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham paid a visit to Wisbech Grammar School for their 'House Music Competition'. Picture: Supplied/WGS

Supplied/WGS

Renowned classical conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham paid a visit to Fenland students as part of their annual music competition.

Conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham paid a visit to Wisbech Grammar School for their ‘House Music Competition’. Picture: Supplied/WGSConductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham paid a visit to Wisbech Grammar School for their ‘House Music Competition’. Picture: Supplied/WGS

This year's House Music Competition at Wisbech Grammar School took place on Monday, October 14 with the special guest who has previously worked at The Royal Albert Hall.

All pupils were off timetable for the day and Mr Ellis-Peckham was invited into school to assist each of the four houses to prepare their 'House Song'.

Each house had prepared in advance of the day, led by their music captains: Clarkson under Gaby Ayling presented "Shut Up and Dance".

Conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham paid a visit to Wisbech Grammar School for their ‘House Music Competition’. Picture: Supplied/WGSConductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham paid a visit to Wisbech Grammar School for their ‘House Music Competition’. Picture: Supplied/WGS

Holmes with Faye Thompsett prepared "Hey, Soul Sister"; Peckover performed "Don't Stop Believin" with Ursula France.

Sparks chose "This Is Me" led by Ross Clarke, Sam Landles and Will Gowler.

Each house had an hour with Dominic to work on their performance, focussing on breathing, vocal quality, and overall presentation.

Conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham paid a visit to Wisbech Grammar School for their �House Music Competition�. Picture: Supplied/WGSConductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham paid a visit to Wisbech Grammar School for their �House Music Competition�. Picture: Supplied/WGS

You may also want to watch:

A school spokesman said: "Faye Thompsett was given the top place singing "Once Upon A Dream", which drew the audience in with its strong storytelling.

"All four ensembles were impressive and polished - Clarkson's "High hopes", Holmes' "Shallow", Peckover's "Gravity".

Conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham paid a visit to Wisbech Grammar School for their �House Music Competition�. Picture: Supplied/WGSConductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham paid a visit to Wisbech Grammar School for their �House Music Competition�. Picture: Supplied/WGS

"Sparks' "Tear in my heart" all offered something different, but Clarkson won first place.

Dominic has prepared choruses in opera houses, festivals and on the concert stage for BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, English National Opera, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and The Bach Choir.

The spokesman added: "The evening came to a close with the four massed choirs in the House Song. There was much to commend each of the performances.

"It was clear that the House Music Captains had rehearsed each choir well and they had all taken on board the advice given by Dominic during the day.

"After much thought, the award went to Sparks for their rousing rendition of "This Is Me" from 'The Greatest Showman'.

"As in previous years, the points were very close, but it was Sparks who triumphed being crowned overall winners of Best House in the House Music Competition 2019.

"Well done to all involved - pupils and staff alike. Everyone learned so much from the day and had a great experience, working with and learning from Dominic Ellis-Peckham."

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Giant tractor made from straw bales wins Fen farmer £1,000 for charity by winning Weetabix ‘wheat art’ competition

Martin Stuffins, farm operations manager from Thorney, Cambridgeshire, with the massive tractor made from straw bales that won a wheat art exhibition run by Weetabix. Picture: Supplied/Weetabix

Urgent appeal to trace ‘high-risk’ missing 16-year-old Chloe Colton who police say could be in Wisbech

Missing 16-year-old Chloe Colton from Northampton (pictured) could be in Wisbech, say police. Picture: Supplied/Northants Police

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Wisbech mother’s hope to crowd fund her late daughter’s headstone – seven years after her ‘princess’ passed away in hospital

Wisbech mum Sadie Nadine (pictured) is trying to raise cash to fund her late daughter�s headstone, seven years after she lost her �princess�. Picture: Supplied/Family

Newly-wed Wisbech couple receive signed letter from West Ham United FC ahead of their big wedding day

Freddy and Tanya Guiver (pictured) received a signed congratulations letter from all at West Ham United FC before their big wedding day on Saturday, October 19. Picture: Supplied/Freddy Guiver

Giant tractor made from straw bales wins Fen farmer £1,000 for charity by winning Weetabix ‘wheat art’ competition

Martin Stuffins, farm operations manager from Thorney, Cambridgeshire, with the massive tractor made from straw bales that won a wheat art exhibition run by Weetabix. Picture: Supplied/Weetabix

Urgent appeal to trace ‘high-risk’ missing 16-year-old Chloe Colton who police say could be in Wisbech

Missing 16-year-old Chloe Colton from Northampton (pictured) could be in Wisbech, say police. Picture: Supplied/Northants Police

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Renowned classical conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham visits Wisbech Grammar School for ‘House Music Competition’

Conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham paid a visit to Wisbech Grammar School for their ‘House Music Competition’. Picture: Supplied/WGS

Cash raised at Steve Trostler memorial tractor rally through the Fens handed over to East Anglian Air Ambulance

Money raised at the Steve Trostler memorial tractor rally organised by Ben Burgess Coates has been handed over to East Anglian Air Ambulance. Pictured are members of air ambulance crew and fundraising team, Ben Burgess Coates and Steve Trostler’s family, including grandsons Joshua and Noah at the Norwich Airport presentation. Picture: Supplied/Ben Burgess

‘We can change the way we live’ – Christchurch resident sets up eco friendly project to transform village

Eco friendly project in Christchurch brings community together. Pictured is campaigner Nathan with the recylcling boxes. Picture: NATHAN LANSDELL

Double Paralympian Sam Ruddock to launch challenge at Wisbech school

Double Paralympian Sam Ruddock will attend a Wisbech primary school to encourage children to jog for 15 minutes everyday. Picture: SAM RUDDOCK FACEBOOK

Meet the Fenland nominees up in this year’s Living Sport awards

Three nominees for categories in the Living Sport Sports Awards 2019 are from the Fens � here�s who they are. Picture: File/ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists