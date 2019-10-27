Gallery

Renowned classical conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham visits Wisbech Grammar School for 'House Music Competition'

Conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham paid a visit to Wisbech Grammar School for their 'House Music Competition'. Picture: Supplied/WGS Supplied/WGS

Renowned classical conductor Dominic Ellis-Peckham paid a visit to Fenland students as part of their annual music competition.

This year's House Music Competition at Wisbech Grammar School took place on Monday, October 14 with the special guest who has previously worked at The Royal Albert Hall.

All pupils were off timetable for the day and Mr Ellis-Peckham was invited into school to assist each of the four houses to prepare their 'House Song'.

Each house had prepared in advance of the day, led by their music captains: Clarkson under Gaby Ayling presented "Shut Up and Dance".

Holmes with Faye Thompsett prepared "Hey, Soul Sister"; Peckover performed "Don't Stop Believin" with Ursula France.

Sparks chose "This Is Me" led by Ross Clarke, Sam Landles and Will Gowler.

Each house had an hour with Dominic to work on their performance, focussing on breathing, vocal quality, and overall presentation.

A school spokesman said: "Faye Thompsett was given the top place singing "Once Upon A Dream", which drew the audience in with its strong storytelling.

"All four ensembles were impressive and polished - Clarkson's "High hopes", Holmes' "Shallow", Peckover's "Gravity".

"Sparks' "Tear in my heart" all offered something different, but Clarkson won first place.

Dominic has prepared choruses in opera houses, festivals and on the concert stage for BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, English National Opera, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and The Bach Choir.

The spokesman added: "The evening came to a close with the four massed choirs in the House Song. There was much to commend each of the performances.

"It was clear that the House Music Captains had rehearsed each choir well and they had all taken on board the advice given by Dominic during the day.

"After much thought, the award went to Sparks for their rousing rendition of "This Is Me" from 'The Greatest Showman'.

"As in previous years, the points were very close, but it was Sparks who triumphed being crowned overall winners of Best House in the House Music Competition 2019.

"Well done to all involved - pupils and staff alike. Everyone learned so much from the day and had a great experience, working with and learning from Dominic Ellis-Peckham."