Lions ‘Zoom’ to Australia for ‘memorable’ virtual twinning ceremony amid pandemic

Members of the Wisbech Lions ‘zoomed’ to Australia for the annual twinning ceremony on July 1. Picture: Submitted/Wisbech Lions Archant

Members of a Fenland Lions club ‘zoomed’ to Australia for their annual twinning ceremony amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of the Wisbech Lions ‘zoomed’ to Australia for the annual twinning ceremony on July 1. Picture: Submitted/Wisbech Lions Members of the Wisbech Lions ‘zoomed’ to Australia for the annual twinning ceremony on July 1. Picture: Submitted/Wisbech Lions

Wisbech Lions dialled in with their friends on the other side of the globe in Rye, Victoria on July 1 just after the sun had risen for them – it was late evening in the Fens.

The ceremony was led by Lions presidents Alan Edmunds for Wisbech and Gael Harvey for Rye.

The incoming district governor 105CE Ujjal Kular conducted the formal ceremony just an hour before taking the oath of his office.

You may also want to watch:

The potential for twinning with Rye came about two years ago when Lion Gael Harvey and her husband Derek came to England to house sit in Emneth.

Mr Edmunds said: “That contact led to friendships with club members and the discovery that both clubs were chartered in 1972 and had similar ideas and outlooks.

“The main difference was that Rye hold a boat raffle from which profit most of their annual charity fund comes and Wisbech have a successful Santa.”

Wisbech Lions Club commissioned two paintings of a Lion with the motif from both club banners to the side. One was presented to Rye and one kept in Wisbech.

Rye Lions presented Wisbech with a silver platter that is being engraved. Rye also framed a copy of the twinning agreement with both club banners and this will be displayed at club meetings.