Students step into the world of virtual reality

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 March 2020

Students at Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech step into the world of virtual reality thanks to local company Tin Fish Creative. Picture: EMMA BIRD

Fulfilling food orders without causing chaos in the kitchen was all part of the fun as students at a Wisbech special educational needs school tried their hand at virtual reality.

Upper school students at Meadowgate Academy were given the chance to take part in virtual and augmented reality thanks to local company Tin Fish Creative.

The event was held as the company is piloting a scheme to develop life skills and increase participation amongst vulnerable groups in the community.

Students were immersed in a virtual world job simulator working in a kitchen and had to fulfil orders without causing chaos in the kitchen.

Emma Bird, head of sixth form, said: 'Everyone had a great experience and wished more lessons used VAR. Staff were also welcome to try this new technology.

'The school would like to thank Jake, Mark and Sam from Tin Fish for providing an excellent workshop and we look forward to working with them again.'

