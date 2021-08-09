Gallery

Published: 5:26 PM August 9, 2021

Vintage lorries, cars and scooters were on show at Wisbech & District Historic Vehicle Club's annual road run which passed through parts of Fenland. - Credit: Supplied/Bill Morton

Vintage lorries, scooters, cars and motorbikes graced the Fens as an annual road run returned for the first time in two years.

Wisbech & District Historic Vehicle Club’s annual event, which has been running every year since 1993, was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This summer, 150 vehicles from hauliers such as Knowles Transport and Ken Thomas spanning from the 1930s took part in the road run, starting and finishing at Somers Road in Wisbech on Sunday, August 8.

Mick Ramsden, club president, said: “We could not send out the details until eight weeks before the event. We were late this year but it went ahead quite well.

“The rain started early which put some off, but we had people take part from the likes of Wisbech, Peterborough, Northampton and Leicester.”

The road run, which covered 82 miles, passed through south Lincolnshire before heading to Peterborough, through Whittlesey, March and Wisbech St Mary as it returned to Wisbech.

Mr Ramsden said the club has not decided where funds raised from this year’s event will go to, but he is hoping next year’s spectacular will be even stronger.

“I think we will run it a little differently next year,” he said.

“Eight weeks didn’t give a lot of people a chance to prepare, but I hope next year, we will be back to normal.

