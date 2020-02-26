Fenland village joins Green Dog Walkers Scheme in bid to tackle dog fouling in the area

Wisbech St Mary has become the latest Fenland village to join the Green Dog Walkers Scheme as part of a nationwide campaign aimed at changing attitudes towards dog fouling.

The scheme, led by Wisbech St Mary Street Pride group with support from Fenland District Council, was launched on February 19 when 13 owners took the green dog walkers pledge and registered 17 dogs.

Volunteers who signed up to the scheme received a welcome pack which included a dog tag, a roll of biodegradable dog bags, a welcome letter and a copy of the pledge.

A dog bag dispenser has also been installed on the corner of Church Road and Station Drive in partnership with the landowners, Clarion Housing.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for the environment, said: "While the vast majority of dog owners in our communities are considerate, responsible and realise the impact that dog fouling has on our environment, there remains a small minority who continue to blight our public spaces.

"Community action such as the Green Dog Walkers scheme is excellent to see and sets a great example to those less inclined to clean up after their dogs."

It is hoped that installing a dog bag dispenser will encourage dog walkers to be responsible and pick up after their dogs, as well as providing them with the right tools to do so.

Successful Green Dog Walkers schemes have now been launched across Fenland in March, Chatteris, Whittlesey, Wimblington and Wisbech in a bid to crack down on dog fouling in the area, where there are now 19 authorities across the UK signed up to the scheme.

The Green Dog Walkers Scheme is a non-confrontational and friendly way to change attitudes about dog fouling and encourages responsible dog ownership, whilst reminding others that they should pick up after their dog and keep them under control.

For more information about the Green Dog Walkers schemes in March, Chatteris, Whittlesey, Wimblington, Wisbech or Wisbech St Mary - or to enquire about launching a new one in your community - email streetpride@fenland.gov.uk.

If you witness dog fouling, you can report owners who fail to pick up after their dogs online at https://www.fenland.gov.uk/dogfouling.

