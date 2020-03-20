Advanced search

Opinion

‘I want nothing less than some kind of martial law imposed by the government, and to hell with civil liberties and human rights. Supermarkets should be compelled to operate rationing system’

PUBLISHED: 21:08 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:08 20 March 2020

We are witnessing, here in Wisbech, as elsewhere in the country, the worst outbreak of mass selfishness that I have seen in my lifetime.

I voted enthusiastically for this government in December 2019, and it pains me to say that their laissez-faire attitude over the food supply crisis is a deplorable miscalculation. Supermarket shelves stripped bare, on-line ordering sites suspended, or mostly out of stock, and a crisis that is turning into a disaster.

The cynicism of the supermarkets and smaller retailers is astonishing. Their sales figures must be going through the roof and their profits reaching levels never previously dreamt of. They have simply sat on their hands, for the most part, and let customers buy whatever they want.

Where they have tried to impose limits, they have been unable to control the disgusting individuals who have sent separate family members - sometimes children - into the shops with separate trolleys or baskets.

You may also want to watch:

As for the generous offer from the supermarkets to have special ‘Happy Hours’ for the elderly and vulnerable - what a complete and utter sham! The elderly and vulnerable are self-isolating, or so we should hope, so how on God’s earth are they to trot down to Tesco for an hour rubbing shoulders with other potential victims.

I sincerely hope that the government’s lack of action is ignorance of how the real world operates, and not some horrific scheme to boost company profits and woo supermarket shareholders.

There are isolated instances of individuals doing their best to help others, but the only possible conclusion to draw from the last ten days or so, is a stark one. It is, sadly this, that our society has become corrupt and is rotting from within, due to horrifying levels of selfishness, greed and malice.

What do I want to see? I want nothing less than some kind of martial law imposed by the government, and to hell with civil liberties and human rights. The supermarkets should be compelled to operate a rationing system, and if that involves some kind of massive registration of customers, then so be it.

I want to see police and soldiers at checkouts, and I want the vermin who are causing this crisis to be under no illusion that they will be forced to comply, and if that means arrests and criminal charges, then bring it on.

Most Read

Wisbech care home in lockdown after resident contracts coronavirus in hospital

A resident of the Rose Lodge Care Home in Walton Road, Wisbech has contracted coronavirus in hospital.

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Sex offender, 22, back in the dock after repeatedly ignoring court orders involving his ‘child’ girlfriend

Wisbech sex offender in the dock over offences involving his 'child' girlfriend.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Most Read

Wisbech care home in lockdown after resident contracts coronavirus in hospital

A resident of the Rose Lodge Care Home in Walton Road, Wisbech has contracted coronavirus in hospital.

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Sex offender, 22, back in the dock after repeatedly ignoring court orders involving his ‘child’ girlfriend

Wisbech sex offender in the dock over offences involving his 'child' girlfriend.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Coronavirus: Two deaths confirmed at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn

Two deaths reported from coronavirus at King's Lynn hospital

‘I want nothing less than some kind of martial law imposed by the government, and to hell with civil liberties and human rights. Supermarkets should be compelled to operate rationing system’

Thousands raised for Fen Spirits distillery to create and distribute hand sanitiser to vulnerable residents amid coronavirus pandemic

Wisbech Town Council donates £1,000 to Wisbech-based Fen Spirits who are being hailed hand sanitiser heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor of Wisbech, Cllr Michael Hill, was joined by Cllr Topgood, Cllr Patrick and Cllr Ketteringham to present a £1,000 cheque to Anthony Winterbourne as a donation towards the work that he and the team are doing to produce hand sanitiser. Picture: WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

Motorcyclists gear up across the Fens to help their community during coronavirus pandemic

Amanda Hellmann (second from right) with partner Dean (second from left) and daughter Sam (far right). Picture: ARCHANT

Residents urged to sign up as volunteers to help those affected by coronavirus pandemic in Cambridgeshire

Residents in Cambridgeshire are being urged to sign up as volunteers to help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24