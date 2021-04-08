Video

Published: 11:08 AM April 8, 2021 Updated: 11:13 AM April 8, 2021

Graham Cooke captured the moment a RNLI lifeboat from Skegness arrived at Crab Marsh Boatyard in Wisbech before being hoisted onto a lorry. - Credit: Graham Cooke/Drone People

A videographer captured the moment a RNLI lifeboat arrived in the Fens before being shipped away from what he described as a “potentially dangerous” area.

Graham Cooke was invited to film the 13-17 lifeboat from Skegness arriving at Crab Marsh Boatyard in Wisbech, before leaving for Poole for a service on April 6.

“The 13-17 came in on Saturday and left for Poole after being loaded onto the lorry,” he said.

Graham filmed the moment the vessel was hoisted onto a lorry at the boatyard, owned by Fenland District Council, before setting off for Dorset in the afternoon.

The six-minute video also shows a 360-degree view of the process as the lifeboat arrived in Fenland, but shooting the footage was not as easy as it seems.

“Andrew Foster in charge at the marina text me for a 2pm start to catch the tide and I think we filmed till about 4.30pm,” Graham said.

“It’s a great place to be if you’re interested in boats and shipping, though you need to take care as it is a potentially dangerous environment.”