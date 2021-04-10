News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Video

Videographer captures lifeboat hoist at town boatyard

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:00 AM April 10, 2021   
RNLI lifeboat hoisted into mid-air in Wisbech

Graham Cooke captured the moment a RNLI lifeboat was hoisted onto a lorry at Crab Marsh Boatyard in Wisbech. - Credit: Graham Cooke/Drone People

A videographer captured the moment a RNLI lifeboat arrived in the Fens before being hoisted and shipped away to the south coast. 

Graham Cooke from the Drone People was invited to film the 13-17 lifeboat from Skegness arriving at Crab Marsh Boatyard in Wisbech, before leaving for Poole for a service on April 6.

“The 13-17 came in on Saturday and left for Poole after being loaded onto the lorry,” he said. 

Graham filmed the moment the vessel was hoisted onto a lorry at the Yacht Harbour, owned by Fenland District Council, before setting off for Dorset in the afternoon. 

Lifeboat arrives at Wisbech boatyard

A RNLI lifeboat arrived at Crab Marsh Boatyard in Wisbech before being hoisted onto a lorry. - Credit: Graham Cooke/Drone People

The six-minute video also shows a 360-degree view of the process as the lifeboat arrived in Fenland, but shooting the footage was not as easy as it seems. 

Graham said: “It’s a great place to be if you’re interested in boats and shipping, although great care should always be taken whilst being around boatyards and the water.” 

A Harbour Authority spokesman said: “The marine service team have been working with the eastern region of the RNLI for a trial period of utilising the Crab Marsh Boatyard as a service base for the fleet of RNLI vessels located on the east coast.  

Skegness lifeboat arrives in Wisbech

The RNLI lifeboat arrived in Wisbech from Skegness before being hoisted onto a lorry as it made its way to Poole in Dorset. - Credit: Facebook/Crab Marsh Boatyard

Most Read

  1. 1 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  2. 2 Civic business as usual for under fire Wisbech mayor
  3. 3 Cafe boss throws hat in the ring for county election
  1. 4 Fenland line-up for Cambridgeshire elections
  2. 5 Spectators to be 'kept well away' when 85m chimneys come down
  3. 6 Council road sweeper vehicle involved in collision with car
  4. 7 Hughes Electrical re-open Monday at Wisbech and Ely
  5. 8 Fully-funded place at grammar school's sixth form available for one pupil
  6. 9 Five year mystery of what happened to modern day slavery victim
  7. 10 'World’s highest qualified merchant seamen' dies aged 62

“The trial has worked very well and we look forward to welcoming more of the eastern region RNLI fleet into Wisbech to use the Crab Marsh Boatyard.” 

A spokesperson from the RNLI added: “The RNLI would like to thank the Wisbech Harbour Authority in accommodating our request to lift the Skegness lifeboat on to road transport and for accommodating the exchange with the relief lifeboat.  

RNLI lifeboat shipped from Wisbech to Poole

The RNLI lifeboat arrived in Wisbech before being hoisted onto a lorry and taken for a service in Poole, Dorset. - Credit: Facebook/Crab Marsh Boatyard

“Everything went to plan and we have received nothing but positive feedback on the facility and look forward to developing our relationship with the Crab Marsh facility for the use of changing the RNLI fleet for maintenance.” 

Wisbech News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Knife used by Wisbech shoplifter

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Knife wielding 'violent shoplifter' arrested at B&M

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Robert Kwiatkowski being told he won the BOTB competition

Competitions

WATCH: Lorry driver wins luxury car and cash in prize worth £180,000

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
The uninsured drink-driver was stopped by police in Wisbech on Saturday evening (April 3).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Uninsured drink-driver upset after police seize BMW at roadside

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Kerri and Dion Warwick have fostered 18 children and young people over the last decade at their Wisbech home. 

Couple celebrate 10 years of fostering children and young people

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus