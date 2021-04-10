Video

Published: 10:00 AM April 10, 2021

Graham Cooke captured the moment a RNLI lifeboat was hoisted onto a lorry at Crab Marsh Boatyard in Wisbech. - Credit: Graham Cooke/Drone People

A videographer captured the moment a RNLI lifeboat arrived in the Fens before being hoisted and shipped away to the south coast.

Graham Cooke from the Drone People was invited to film the 13-17 lifeboat from Skegness arriving at Crab Marsh Boatyard in Wisbech, before leaving for Poole for a service on April 6.

“The 13-17 came in on Saturday and left for Poole after being loaded onto the lorry,” he said.

Graham filmed the moment the vessel was hoisted onto a lorry at the Yacht Harbour, owned by Fenland District Council, before setting off for Dorset in the afternoon.

The six-minute video also shows a 360-degree view of the process as the lifeboat arrived in Fenland, but shooting the footage was not as easy as it seems.

Graham said: “It’s a great place to be if you’re interested in boats and shipping, although great care should always be taken whilst being around boatyards and the water.”

A Harbour Authority spokesman said: “The marine service team have been working with the eastern region of the RNLI for a trial period of utilising the Crab Marsh Boatyard as a service base for the fleet of RNLI vessels located on the east coast.

“The trial has worked very well and we look forward to welcoming more of the eastern region RNLI fleet into Wisbech to use the Crab Marsh Boatyard.”

A spokesperson from the RNLI added: “The RNLI would like to thank the Wisbech Harbour Authority in accommodating our request to lift the Skegness lifeboat on to road transport and for accommodating the exchange with the relief lifeboat.

“Everything went to plan and we have received nothing but positive feedback on the facility and look forward to developing our relationship with the Crab Marsh facility for the use of changing the RNLI fleet for maintenance.”