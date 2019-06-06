Video

Dramatic video footage emerges after large deliberate fire rips through trees, fencing and two sheds on street in Wisbech

The large fire was filmed ripping through the huge tree on Cherry Road in Wisbech. Picture: MICHELLE BABIN MICHELLE BABIN

Dramatic video footage has emerged following a large deliberate fire in Wisbech yesterday evening (June 5).

The short clip shows huge flames ripping through a large tree on the residential road. Fencing and two sheds were also destroyed in the blaze.

Firefighters confirmed the incident - which took place on Cherry Road - was deliberate and was caused by arsonists.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "One crew from Wisbech and one crew from West Walton were called to a fire on Cherry road, Wisbech.

"On arrival, we found a fire in the open involving 15 x 15 metres of trees, 15 metres of fencing and two sheds on fire.

"Using two hose reels we managed to extinguish the fire and returned to our stations by 10.00pm. The cause of the fire was deliberate."

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.