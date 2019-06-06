Advanced search

Dramatic video footage emerges after large deliberate fire rips through trees, fencing and two sheds on street in Wisbech

06 June, 2019 - 11:52
The large fire was filmed ripping through the huge tree on Cherry Road in Wisbech. Picture: MICHELLE BABIN

The large fire was filmed ripping through the huge tree on Cherry Road in Wisbech. Picture: MICHELLE BABIN

MICHELLE BABIN

Dramatic video footage has emerged following a large deliberate fire in Wisbech yesterday evening (June 5).

The short clip shows huge flames ripping through a large tree on the residential road. Fencing and two sheds were also destroyed in the blaze.

Firefighters confirmed the incident - which took place on Cherry Road - was deliberate and was caused by arsonists.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: "One crew from Wisbech and one crew from West Walton were called to a fire on Cherry road, Wisbech.

"On arrival, we found a fire in the open involving 15 x 15 metres of trees, 15 metres of fencing and two sheds on fire.

"Using two hose reels we managed to extinguish the fire and returned to our stations by 10.00pm. The cause of the fire was deliberate."

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

‘This is an accident waiting to happen’: Residents campaign for action on Wisbech estate left as ‘dumping ground’

Unadopted housing estate Cromwell Gardens in Wisbech with hazardous pavements, potholes and a “dumping ground” for flytippers has seen residents form a campaign group to demand action. Picture: RICHARD HUMPHRIES.

Arsonists torch motorcycle ‘in middle of the road’ at Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech

Horseshoe Terrace in Wisbech where arsonists torched a motorcycle ‘in the middle of the road’. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS / STREET VIEW

Cars seized and two arrested in Wisbech

Police seized cars in Wisbech and arrested two men on suspicion of theft this weekend. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Fenland motorcycle shop’s stolen bike found after desperate social media plea is seen by more than 40,000 people

The stolen motorcycle (pictured) after it was located thanks to the �power of Facebook�. The plea to find it was shared almost 500 times online. Picture: FACEBOOK / DONNA BARNES

Wisbech computer wiz is heading to competition finals

Jake Mattless, a College of West Anglia (CWA) computing student from Wisbech, scored 100 per cent in his Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) qualification to secure a place in MOS Four Nations Championship Final 2019. Picture: CWA.

