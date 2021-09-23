Published: 2:08 PM September 23, 2021

Aigars Balsevics, former Mayor of Wisbech (left) with his legal representative David Dadds before the hearing at Peterborough court. - Credit: Terry Harris

Magistrates saw the footage for the first time this morning of what it was like in the Angel public house in Wisbech on Christmas Eve.

Faces were pixelated but the main bar area, external function room and outdoor seated/smoking area were featured.

The evidence is vital in a decision by Fenland District Council licensing committee to remove Cllr Aigars Balsevics as the designated premises supervisor

The council put together a dossier claiming customers, staff and Cllr Balsevics could be seen “mingling/mixing freely and on many occasions seen having physical contact with each other”.

Fenland Council insists its licensing review bid is placed in the window of the Angel, Wisbech. -It also included “hugging, kissing, shaking hands and even mock fighting/wrestling.”

Strict Covid-19 regulations were in force at the time and the case against Cllr Balsevics was pursued.

Environmental health officers at Fenland Council say the evidence “demonstrates that health and safety and Covid 19 regulations at the Angel were breached on December 24 2020.”



It says Cllr Balsevics, the designated premises supervisor (DPS) and his staff were “aware and helped to facilitate those breaches.

Before magistrates at Peterborough today the committee’s decision is being appealed.

Reporter Dan Mason, in court, summarises the video evidence:

“Aigars appeared to be serving food or drink to customers, whose faces were blurred out,” says.

“Footage also showed some customers hugging and pats on backs.

“At 7.41pm (estimate), several customers were standing and in close proximity to one another in the main bar area.

“After this time, one customer hugs another. Whilst CCTV footage was being played, Aigars had head on hand, gazing at the television screen.

“Footage showed at around 9pm, police arrived at The Angel and by around 10.30pm, the main bar area was empty.”

There was also evidence of mock fighting in the outdoor seated/smoking area by one customer

Chair of bench, Susan Painter said it was the first time they have watched the CCTV footage.

THE CASE CONTINUES