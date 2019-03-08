Video

Drug driver takes police on 40 minute Transit chase ignoring police lights, sirens, striking a kerb, mounting a verge and pounding through no entry signs

Jake Smith, who led police on a 40-minute chase through Wisbech and March and was later found to be high on drugs, has been jailed. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops Supplied/Cambs Cops

Drug driver Jake Smith led police on a 40 mile chase through towns and villages before tyre and wheel forced his Ford Transit to pull over.

By the time he was arrested Smith, 23, had broken speed limits, ignored a no entry sign, brushed off police sirens, struck a kerb, mounted a grass verge and took two blind corners without slowing down.

"Smith made matters worse by not stopping for police and putting him and other road users at risk by driving so dangerously," said PC Chris Jupp.

Smith, of Chapel Gardens, Benwick, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (October 7) and jailed for six months.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and three months and ordered to take an extended retest.

Smith's was first spotted by two officers on patrol at around 11.30pm on January 17 who suspected him of speeding in Victoria Road, Wisbech.

They followed Smith into Sandall Road as he hit speeds of 50mph in a 30mph limit; they put on their siren as Smith sped onto the A1101 Elm Road, often on the wrong side, before going through a no entry sign in Ramnoth Road.

Smith carried on towards Emneth, where he continued to speed and use the wrong side of the road.

The chase later looped around Three Holes twice before Smith headed through Upwell and along the B1098 Sixteen Foot Bank.

Smith headed into March, crossed the A141 to Wimblington and drove through Doddington before reaching the A141 bypass where the pursuit was taken over by other officers.

Eventually Smith who had caused mayhem on Fen roads was forced to stop in Cavalry Road when his wheels and tyres became damaged.

Blood samples showed levels of cannabis in his system more than three times the legal drug driving limit.

Smith claimed he 'panicked' when he was spotted by officers in Wisbech.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

PC Jupp said: "This case just reinforces the message that we can't be everywhere, but we could be anywhere."

The force operates a confidential hotline to report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7.