Bricklayer, 23, self-publishes ‘gripping’ fictional adventure book set in Victorian era

PUBLISHED: 12:17 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 07 December 2020

Bricklayer Alex Fisher from Gorefield has self-published his adventure book called Seadogs and Criminals which is set in the Victorian era. Picture: Supplied

A 23-year-old bricklayer from the Fens has self-published the first of a two-part fictional adventure book set in the Victorian era.

Alex Fisher from Gorefield, a former College of West Anglia student, has released his book ‘Seadogs and Criminals’ online and in local bookshops.

The story follows Joseph Winter, a master criminal of London’s back streets, as he discovers the fabled treasure map leading to the infamous Lost Loot.

After losing everything, he decides to take the leap into the unknown and persuades a group of interesting strangers to join him on the hunt by taking to the waves.

Through storms, seas, hardships and riddles, they sail, hunting for missing clues whilst learning of each other’s hidden secrets.

Mr Fisher said: “It took just over two years to write the book, I started it in 2016 and finished in the summer of 2018, although that’s the time it took for the entire series to be written.

“It was in the publication process when Seadogs and Criminals became two books rather than one. For book one itself, it took about a year.

“I got the idea from reading a National Geographic magazine, I found it fascinating and really wanted to write some kind of adventure that involved treasure and ships.”

Mr Fisher attended Peele Community College secondary school before attending the College of West Anglia to complete a two-year bricklaying course.

He added: “During writing and building, I had to learn everything about a nineteenth-century sailing ship and how to sail one which was also really interesting.

“People can buy it in the independent bookshop called Bookmark in Spalding.

“They can also buy it online on Amazon, Waterstones, Foyles, Book Depository and other bookshop websites.

“I’m hoping to also get it in local Waterstones stores like King’s Lynn and Peterborough soon.

“Readers should also keep their eyes peeled for book two which had already been written and will be published next year.”

Seadogs and Criminals is available to pre-order on Amazon, Waterstones, Foyles, Book Depository and other bookshop websites and will be released in paperback and as an eBook on December 8.

Seadogs and Criminals is advertised for £10.99, to purchase visit: www.amazon.co.uk/Seadogs-Criminals-Book-Alex-Fisher/dp/1839753420

