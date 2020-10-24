Judge decides a little spell in jail is right for Mr Large

Nathan Large, jailed for offences carried out in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

A man was jailed for 21 months for offences that included ramming his victim’s car with a Land Rover.

Nathan Large then reversed back down the road at speed, hitting the victim and throwing him up into air,

His victim ended up on the bonnet of the 4 x 4, hitting the windscreen.

Large, 38, was arrested on May 27 after the attack on the man in Sayers Crescent, Wisbech St Mary.

The victim, who is in his 40s and known to Large, suffered minor injuries.

Large was arrested at Ellerby Drive, Wisbech, home and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, criminal damage and driving without insurance.

On Wednesday (October 21), he was found guilty following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

He jailed for one year and nine months, disqualified from driving for nearly four years, and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order.

DC Claire Cummings said: “This was a particularly concerning incident where Large lost his temper and just saw red – he could have caused some serious harm that day.”