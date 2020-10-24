Advanced search

Judge decides a little spell in jail is right for Mr Large

PUBLISHED: 14:04 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 24 October 2020

Nathan Large, jailed for offences carried out in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Nathan Large, jailed for offences carried out in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A man was jailed for 21 months for offences that included ramming his victim’s car with a Land Rover.

Nathan Large, jailed for offences carried out in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Nathan Large, jailed for offences carried out in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Nathan Large then reversed back down the road at speed, hitting the victim and throwing him up into air,

His victim ended up on the bonnet of the 4 x 4, hitting the windscreen.

Large, 38, was arrested on May 27 after the attack on the man in Sayers Crescent, Wisbech St Mary.

You may also want to watch:

The victim, who is in his 40s and known to Large, suffered minor injuries.

Large was arrested at Ellerby Drive, Wisbech, home and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, dangerous driving, criminal damage and driving without insurance.

On Wednesday (October 21), he was found guilty following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

He jailed for one year and nine months, disqualified from driving for nearly four years, and made the subject of a 10-year restraining order.

DC Claire Cummings said: “This was a particularly concerning incident where Large lost his temper and just saw red – he could have caused some serious harm that day.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Judge decides a little spell in jail is right for Mr Large

Nathan Large, jailed for offences carried out in Wisbech. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Sex offender jailed for failing to reveal previous conviction to mother he lived with for a year and is pregnant with his child

Craig Durrant, 27, was arrested in Wisbech in August on suspicion of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Lord lieutenant boxes clever to ensure social distancing is observed at presentation of Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Julie Spence, the lord lieutenant, was in March to present March Boxing Club with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service. Trophies were also awarded to club members for special achievements. Picture; MARK KNIGHT

Police name driver of BMW who died in collision with a HGV in Cambridgeshire

A man has died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the B1043, Cambridgeshire.. Picture by Terry Harris.

Donations pour in after Conservative councillor’s plea to feed our kids during half term

Soham Town Rangers chairman Mark Goldsack, a local Conservative councillor, has launched an appeal to provide school lunches during half term. Picture; GOFUNDME