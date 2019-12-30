Wisbech park toilets forced to close after being 'vandalised by children' overnight

The toilet block in Wisbech Park vandalised by children, the town council has revealed. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

The Wisbech Park public toilet block has been "vandalised by children", the town council has revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The toilet block in Wisbech Park vandalised by children, the town council has revealed. Picture: Google Maps The toilet block in Wisbech Park vandalised by children, the town council has revealed. Picture: Google Maps

In a post on social media, the Wisbech Town Council say locks have been smashed off with rocks and hand dryers have been vandalised by the group.

A spokesman said: "The toilets in the park have been yet again vandalised by children. They smashed the locks off with rocks and then damaged the hand dryers.

You may also want to watch:

"The toilets will be out of use until they can be fixed and we ask that parents please know where your children are and that they understand that damaging property is illegal."

One resident questioned the council, asking what evidence they have to prove the damage was caused by children, as per their online post.

Replying to the feed, town councillor Susan Wallwork replied. She said "it was caught on CCTV" and police have "spoke with the children".

She said: "Apparently the police spoke with the children and it's our hope they are taking it further. I will be following it up today."

We have contacted Cambridgeshire Police for a comment.