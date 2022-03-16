Posts vandalised at Lakes End community field

Signs were vandalised in the field next to Lakes End Village Hall - Credit: Lakes End Village Hall

Wooden stakes and signs marking the growth of wildflowers at a community field in Lakes End were vandalised last week.

Lakes End resident Sam scattered wild flower seeds on the field next to the village hall. She paid for wooden stakes and had signs attached, which were placed around the border of the field.

Sam, who planted the wildflowers in Lakes End, with one of the broken stakes - Credit: Lakes End Village Hall

Last Wednesday trustees of Lakes End Village Hall discovered that every single stake and sign had either been stolen or broken.

Sam said: "I tried to do something nice for the community, to create a space for kids to go bug hunting, identify different bees and butterflies with mini fruit trees that everyone could benefit from including the wildlife. It makes me think what’s the point?"

Neil Craig from Waldersley Farm rotavated the field last summer ready for planting - Credit: Lakes End Village Hall

Adrian Wright, who made the signs, has offered to replace them, and Abi from Tesco Express in March is replacing the stakes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cllr Colin Rose at lakesendvillage@gmail.com